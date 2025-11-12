11 Costco Holiday Items Flying Off Shelves Right Now

From festive décor to cozy gifts, these Costco holiday items are flying off shelves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t been to Costco lately, you are missing out. The store is filling up with everything you need for the holidays, from hosting must-haves and decorations to the best holiday gifts and treat-yourself items. I follow so many Costco influencers on social media, who offer a sneak peek at what to expect at warehouses across the country this holiday season. Here are 11 Costco holiday items flying off shelves now.

1 A Gingerbread House Kit

Costco So Obsessed shared about a gingerbread house kit that is super simple to assemble. “The gingerbread house kit is backkkkk ❤️💚❤️💚 we got this last year and it was pretty fun to make much easier than the Trader Joe’s kits 😆,” they captioned a post. Get it for $13.99 in the warehouse.

2 Festive Throw Pillows

There are so many adorable throw pillows at Costco for the holidays. “Which one is the cutest? These holiday pillows at Costco are such a great price for only $10.99! #costco #costcofinds #christmas #holidaydecor #homedecor,” Costco Guide shared. “How adorable!!” a shopper commented. “Omg soooooo cute,” added another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Giant Candles

Costco Does It Again shared about a great gift idea. “Giant Sand + Fog Candles!” they wrote. According to shoppers, the large and fragrant candles are just $28 and come in a few scents.

4 Straightaway 12 Days of Cocktails Advent Calendar

Costco New Deals shared about the Straightaway 12 Days of Cocktails Advent Calendar, a boozy option. “I Spotted the cocktail advent calendar back at Costco and had to share comes with 12 crafted cocktails ready to pour sip and enjoy. So fun!! 🤩,” they captioned the post.

5 Coffee Table Books

Costco Does It Again recommends the book section for holiday gifts. There are lots of hot coffee table books for everyone on your list, and even a Taylor Swift calendar for the Swifties.

6 Relief Cream for Parched Winter Skin

My warehouse just got stocked with Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream, sold in a 2-pack for significantly less than retail. My bathroom is stocked with pretty much every expensive cream imaginable, and this is my go-to. It is especially great for anyone with sensitive skin who is suffering from dry or flaky winter skin.

7 A Blanket Gift Basket

Costco New Deals shared about a Costco Gift of the Day. “This warm and cozy holiday blanket basket with wood bin is a perfect gift for a cozy night in filled with treats, coffee, chocolate, biscuits, and a blanket it’s the perfect gift for a parent, grandparent, new home owner etc.” they wrote, calling it a “hug in a box.”

8 NFL Holiday Sweaters

Costco New Deals also shared a must-buy holiday item for sports fans. “🚨NFL holiday sweaters at Costco!! 😲 they are the Perfect holiday gift for a fan!!I’ve never seen a holiday NFL sweater at Costco before!! Are you getting one?” they captioned the post.

9 Soft and Cozy Bathrobes

Costco New Deals shared a great deal on bathrobes. “These cozy Room Service robes are the coziest gift for anyone who loves a little luxury at home and they’re already prepped for gift giving! 🎀 Available in white or pink and just $18.99 wrapped, ready, and so soft you’ll want one for yourself too 💕 Perfect for teachers, friends, or even a self-care moment. Would you grab the pink or the white? 👀” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Holiday Hand Soaps

Costco Buys shared that Holiday Hand Soaps, which come in festive bottles and scents, are at Costco. “This 4-pack is such a cute festive find — the bottles are decorated for the holidays and come in cozy scents like Winter Berry, Vanilla Bean, Orange Spice, and Balsam Fir 🎄 All for just $9.99!” they wrote.

11 Lanterns Filled with Treats

What’s better than a holiday lantern decoration? One filled with goodies. Costco New Deals shared about “beautiful holiday lanterns,” that make great gifts. “They have windows filled with treats, and come in three colors: red, white, and black. ✨At just $29.99, they make the perfect festive gift or cozy decor for your home this season.”