7 Dollar Tree Holiday Items Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shoppers are rushing to Dollar Tree for these festive deals before they sell out for good.

Run, don’t walk to Dollar Tree! Holiday must-buys are landing at the store every day, and selling out so fast that they don’t have time to put them up on the website. From Christmas Trees and ornaments to fake UGG slippers that are “so comfy” and high-quality, you won’t believe they are just $5, there are lots of secret items at your local store. Here are 7 Dollar Tree items shoppers call the best-kept holiday secrets.

1 Fake Christmas Trees for $6

Dollar Tree Dollie revealed that trees have arrived at her store. “$6 CHRISTMAS TREES! 🎄❤️ This is an amazing @dollartree find!! 4ft Christmas trees for only $6 at dollar tree?! ” she wrote. “Great deal! Perfect for small spaces!” a follower commented. Another added they are “getting longer and bigger every year. I love it.”

2 Fake UGGs for $5

Get cozy this Christmas (and stock up for gifts) with these fake Ugg slippers that Dollar Tree Dollie spotted at the store. “DOLLAR TREE UGGS?! 😱 omg these $5 @dollartree U G G slippers are a must have for the season! they are so comfy!” she wrote. “I just got these they are so soft, comfy and cozy especially on a cold Fall night and weekend,” a shopper commented. “I got them, they are actually made really well and are soft. They also don’t make my feet sweat,” another added.

3 Red and Green Storage Baskets

Dollar Tree is selling so many festive storage must-buys to get organized. “Add a little ‘Holly Jolly’ to your home organization this holiday season! Our decorative storage bins come in a wide variety of sizes! Perfect for stashing away presents, gift wrap supplies, décor & more,” the store wrote in an Instagram video showcasing the selection.

4 Little Christmas Village Collectibles

There are also little Christmas village figurines. “Whether you are expanding your Cobblestone Corners® Christmas Village or just getting started, you will find everything from mini houses to tiny trees to create the perfect Christmas village for your home or office,” Dollar Tree wrote, sharing a video. Fans were especially excited about the diner. “Stop I didn’t see the diner! I’m going to @dollartree after school drop off!” commented one.

5 So Many Ornaments

If you are in need for ornaments, head to Dollar Tree. “The Holidays are coming! Get a head start on your décor and create your own festive magic! Why not start early? 😏 In stores & online now!” the store captioned a video showcasing the in-store selection.

6 A DIY Candle Craft

There are lots of crafts at Dollar Tree, like this “Must try decorative Dollar Tree DIY Christmas candle decor! Affordable and makes a great Christmas gift, photo prop or affordable Christmas decor craft!” writes Jay Munee. “Too cute,” a follower commented.

7 And This DIY Wreath

The same influencer made a wreath using Dollar Tree finds. “This Dollar Tree DIY Anthropologie inspired wreath looks high-end but costs just a few bucks to make! It also makes a great Christmas photo prop!” Munee wrote. I used simple Dollar Tree items to create a cozy Christmas vibe that’s perfect for home decor,Christmas photos, or gift ideas.”