You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to save big at Costco. The warehouse launched a bunch of early holiday savings deals, mostly on small electronics, big screen television sets, and major appliances. If you have been holding out for the major sales, now is the time to buy. And, you don’t have to worry about waiting in line the day after Thanksgiving or risk missing out on the hottest items that are sure to sell out. Here are the 11 best Costco items with early holiday savings.

1 Several iPads Are Marked Down

Have you been waiting to pull the trigger on a new iPad? Get them for $50 to $150 off. For example, the iPad Pro 13-inch, 512GB Wi-Fi (M4 chip) Built For Apple Intelligence, is $150 off the regular price, marked down to $1,299.99 with a limit of two per member.

2 KitchenAid Dishwashers Are Also on Sale

I am redoing my kitchen, and opted for a KitchenAid dishwasher. There are lots of models on sale at Costco. This KitchenAid Hidden Control 44 dBA Dishwasher with PrintShield Finish and FreeFlex Third Level Rack is just $949.99, and there are others for more or less.

3 Sony Bravia Television Sets

Are you planning to upgrade your television this holiday season? The Sony 85″ Class – BRAVIA 5 Series – 4K UHD Mini LED Smart TV, which includes Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included for 5 Years of Total Coverage, is down to a low price of $1,699.99 until December 1. Too big for you? Smaller sizes are marked down, too.

4 A Garage Ready Freezer

There are a lot of standalone freezers on sale, including the GE 14.1 cu. ft. Garage Ready Upright Freezer with Turbo Freeze, Interior LED Lighting, Key Lock. Get it for $679.99.

5 This Sleek Samsung Fridge and Freezer Combo

If you are looking for the perfect refrigerator for your kitchen, Costco has some sensational deals. This Samsung 23 cu. ft. Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center, is $2,099.99.

6 Or, This French Door Fridge Freezer with a Clar Door

I am loving this LG 26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Ice, featuring a clear door so you can see everything inside. Get it for $2,349.99.

7 A Beautiful Samsung Washer and Dryer

There are a bunch of washer-dryer combos on sale. I think this Samsung 5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash is as stunning an appliance as can be. Get it for $879.99.

8 A KitchenAid Double Oven with Airfryer

You will never need to take up counter space with an air fryer again, once you install the KitchenAid 5.0 cu. ft. Upper and 5.0 cu. ft. Lower Capacity Double Wall Oven with Air Fry Mode. The all-in-one appliance is $1,999.97 and qualifies for Costco Direct savings.

9 An Affordable Washer and Dryer

This Whirlpool 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with Tumble Fresh Option and matching dryer are an affordable option for your laundry room. Get it for $649.99. It is a “solid and reliable washer,” says a shopper. “As expected easy online shopping. As expected clear communication for delivery and installation and removal of old appliance. Thank you Costco,” adds another.

10 A Slender Fridge and Freezer

This Samsung 17.5 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Ice Maker is just $629.99. “We have been using this refrigerator in our unfinished basement as an overflow fridge/freezer for the past two weeks. It is an attractive appliance that could easily be used as a primary refrigerator and it is incredibly spacious inside, despite its small footprint. It keeps everything super cold, and I love the fact that we can monitor it (e.g., temperature, door ajar notifications) with our other appliances in the Smart Things app. Highly recommend!” writes a shopper.

11 A 65-Inch Television for Under $400

If you want a bigscreen television for under $400, head to Costco. The LG 65″ Class – UA7700 Series – 4K UHD Smart TV is just $379.99 through December 1. It’s a “great TV for the price,” according to shoppers, who add that it is super easy to set up.