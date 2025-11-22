Cracker Barrel’s newest arrivals include festive décor, gifts, home items, and fun finds.

‘Tis the season to shop at Cracker Barrel. While nothing really compares to hitting the Cracker Barrel country store in person, the website comes close. There are so many fantastic finds available online, including holiday decorations, home essentials, gifts, and stocking stuffers. And, each week, it is getting replenished with new things. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

1 A Flocked, Glittered Christmas Tree

Can you believe that you can buy a fake Christmas tree at the same place you eat chicken and dumplings? Cracker Barrel’s 9′ Prelit Flocked and Glittered Christmas Tree is selling out fast. The gorgeous tree is white, flocked, and glitteringly stunning, selling for $699.99.

2 And, a Grinchmasy Tinsel Tree

If you are looking for a smaller, more Grinchmasy tree, get the 4.5′ Prelit Green Tinsel Multilight Tree. It is on sale for $112.49 and is made of green tinsel, so it will stand out without even turning the lights on.

3 A Tiffany-Style Stained Glass Lamp

There are lots of great non-holiday items flooding the Cracker Barrel store. I love this White Stained Glass Lamp with all its Tiffany lamp vibes for under $100. It’s “better in person,” according to shoppers. “Just bought this…gorgeous!” one wrote.

4 A Holiday Carousel

Bring home the magic of the season with this Animated Carousel. The intricately detailed decoration features Santa and his reindeer rising and falling as the carousel turns. The AC adapter-operated carousel plays 20 Christmas carols with volume control, allowing you to enjoy them with or without music. It’s on sale for under $100. “Beautiful decoration to add to my Christmas every year,” writes a shopper.

5 A Kitty on Pillow Glitter Globe

Cracker Barrel is known for its glittering, mesmerizing globes. If you are a cat lover or are shopping for one, you will love this Acrylic Cat On Pillow Glitter Globe. The pillow lights up and glitters most amazingly, while the kitty sleeps peacefully.

6 This Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Don’t sleep on the clothing items at Cracker Barrel. I know some people who buy their whole wardrobe at the country store. This Black Faux Leather Moto Jacket is my favorite item right now. It’s just $69.99 and looks and feels like real leather.

7 A Tall Christmas Lamp Post Decoration

There are lots of holiday decorations at Cracker Barrel but this Christmas Lamp Post is a standout. The 10.25″ x 8″ x 56.25″ is decorated festively and on sale for $74.99.

8 This Unicorn Sequin Purse That Makes a Great Gift

Are you shopping for kids? What little girl wouldn’t wear this Unicorn Sequin Crossbody Bag, just $16.99? The ultra-glam bag is big enough for them to stash their little toys, lip gloss, and fake phone.

9 A Quilted Cat Throw

It’s no secret that Cracker Barrel has so many great gift items for cat and dog lovers. This Quilted Cat Throw, $69.99, looks seriously handmade. It is soft, cozy, and perfect for a bed, chair, or sofa.

10 A Peanuts Hot Sauce 5-Pack

Food gifts are plentiful at Cracker Barrel. If you are shopping for someone who likes a little heat this Peanuts 5 Pack Hot Sauce is perfect for just $79.99. It comes with Jalapeno Hot Sauce, Red Habanero Hot Sauce, Carolina Reaper Hot Sauce, Cajun Hot Sauce, and Chipotle Hot Sauce.

11 And, a Lump of Coal Tin

Shopping for stocking stuffers? Cracker Barrel has got you covered. This Duke Cannon Lump of Coal Collector Tin will definitely put a smile on their face when they pull it out.