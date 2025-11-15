4 New Target Shopping Changes Coming to Stores This Month

Some of these will save you big bucks during the holidays.

Target is heading into the holiday season with a burst of renewed energy, unveiling fresh experiences, bolder designs, and festive in-store transformations that signal a new chapter for the retailer. The company is also leaning hard into creativity and celebration, meaning shoppers can expect more immersive displays, more stylish products, and more ways to save, all wrapped in the brand’s push to rekindle the excitement of discovery in its aisles.

Customers will find their shopping experience streamlined and simplified, but the offerings more inspired. And, with these changes arriving just in time for the holidays, Target is giving guests plenty to look forward to each time they walk through the doors.

1. Target is lowering prices on 3,000 food and beverage items and household goods.

It’s no big secret that grocery prices are through the roof, which makes the holidays—already a budget-busting time of year—even harder. That’s why Target announced an initiative to lower the prices of thousands of food and beverage items, as well as household goods.

“From pantry staples and baby items to household essentials, these price reductions are designed to make everyday shopping more affordable through the holiday season,” reads a press release.

Additionally, Target has brought back its special Thanksgiving meal, which allows families to put together a complete holiday meal for four for less than $5 per person. This includes a Good & Gather turkey, russet potatoes, jellied cranberry sauce, stuffing mix, turkey gravy, soft French bread, and frozen corn.

2. Target is also transforming its stores for the holidays.

This holiday season, Target is also planning to transform its nearly 2,000 stores into immersive “Alpine Villages,” creating a festive atmosphere designed to surprise and delight shoppers. Guests will encounter winter-themed décor, special displays, and new weekend events hosted in every store—a first for the retailer.

Alongside the visual overhaul, Target is rolling out a mix of seasonal promotions, including daily deals, weeklong discounts, and a holiday price-match guarantee. The strategy reflects Target’s push to make stores not just convenient destinations, but memorable holiday experiences.

“Through every choice we make, from our creative to our in-store and online experiences, our goal this holiday season is simple: to be every guest’s go-to holiday partner, meeting them where they are,” said Cara Sylvester, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Target via news release.

“The holidays can be a stressful time, but through immersive experiences, incredible early deals on the season’s coolest gifts and our Holiday Price Match Guarantee, we’re bringing joy to every step of the season, making holiday shopping fun, easy and full of festive moments for families,” she continued. “And, we’re taking that joy beyond our shelves—through local community giving, we’re spreading the holiday joy to even more families this season.”

3. Target is making self-checkout more inclusive.

Depending on a retailer’s in-store offerings, holiday shopping can be a joy or a chore. To enhance the shopping experience for a broader base of customers, Target is now rolling out enhanced self-checkout options designed to make shopping more accessible for guests with disabilities.

Built with a guest-first approach, the new system is especially helpful for people who are blind or have low vision, while also supporting those with motor disabilities.

The updated checkout integrates smoothly with Target’s existing technology and features Braille and high-contrast button icons, a headphone jack with adjustable volume, physical navigation buttons including a dedicated info key, and a custom tactile controller co-developed with touchscreen partner Elo. Guests also benefit from a single, consistent audio stream throughout scanning and payment, creating a clearer, more intuitive checkout experience for anyone who needs it.

“This season brings so much joy for our guests, but we know it can be overwhelming, too. That is why even small wins matter—like an accessible self-checkout that helps guests shop their way, with confidence,” Adrienne Costanzo, executive vice president and chief stores officer for Target, said via press release. “Shopping with us should be easy, move fast and feel good—period.”

4. Target is re-focusing on fashion.

Target is also taking bold steps to reclaim its reputation as a trendsetter by infusing more fashion-forward flair into its clothing aisles. To spark that creativity, Target’s teams have been traveling globally and using new AI-driven tools to elevate their design process, CNBC reports.

Whether gathering inspiration at a rodeo in Colorado or in the chic ski lodges of the French Alps, they’re channeling ideas from around the world into more distinctive products. Combined with a more thorough internal vetting process for selecting merchandise, the retailer is aiming to restore the competitive edge it once held in apparel and home goods.

These seasonal updates reflect a deliberate move toward bolder style statements across Target’s brands—meaning your Target buys will be more likely to turn heads this holiday season.