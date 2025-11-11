Cracker Barrel just dropped 11 stunning new home decor finds perfect for the holiday season.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you aren’t decorating your home Cracker Barrel merchandise, you are missing out. While the old country-themed restaurant is famous for down-home cooking in a comfortable setting, the store is always a main attraction. Did you know that you don’t even have to make a trip to your local Cracker Barrel to buy some of the best items? You can order straight from the Cracker Barrel website. What are people buying this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Mesmerizing Snowman Glitter Globe

There are lots of holiday decorations dropping at Cracker Barrel, including this Snowman Glitter Globe with Adapter, $149.99, a Cracker Barrel exclusive. The large decoration glitters and glows when turned on, making it the focal point of your holiday decor.

2 An Adorable Puppy Dogs Planter

Lab lovers are obsessed with the Puppy Dogs Planter, $59.99, perfect for displaying any of your potted plants. “Got my daughter a lab puppy for Christmas and I bought this,” one shopper shared in a 5-star review. “Wonderful large planner with beautiful lab puppies.”

3 These Memories Book Boxes

This set of two Memory Book Boxes is decor and storage all in one. “Adorn your home decor with a little bit of fun with our Memories Book Box Set of 2! This set of book boxes adds a unique dimensional element anywhere you place it. Use just as decoration or store pictures, notes, or anything else inside!” reads the product description. Get them for $24.99.

4 A Santa Stocking

Another fun holiday decoration shoppers can’t get enough of? This Santa Shaped Stocking, just $9.99. The small stocking looks just like jolly old Saint Nick, complete with a white beard and red Santa hat. Get if for just $9.99. There are several other stockings to choose from if you don’t like this one.

5 This Gingerbread Tree Ornament That Lights Up

Shoppers are also buying this LED Ceramic Gingerbread Tree Ornament, on sale for $7.49. It is one of the many innovative, light-up ornaments you can get at the shop right now. “Nice ceramic tree. I like different little ceramic trees. A great one for Christmas,” writes a shopper.

6 A Bright Blow Mold

Cracker Barrel sells so many fantastic blow molds, including the Gingerbread House Blow Mold, $79.99, to light up your home. “This blow mold gingerbread house is really cute. Great size and nice detail. Love it,” writes a shopper. “A great addition to my display. The house is beautiful and large,” adds another.

7 This Metal Bow Wall Hanging

Dress up your wall in sophisticated holiday spirit with the Metal Bow Wall Decor wall hanging, $29.99. Shoppers love it so much that they are buying multiples. “This bow is very large and very well made! I bought 3 at the mall that aren’t as big & cost more,” one writes. “Gorgeous bow wall hanging. Purchased two so far!!” adds another.

8 An LED Christmas Scene

The LED Christmas Scene Glass House, $79.99, adds an elegant Christmas touch to your home. The neutral but beautiful scenery has a serene feel to it, while still lighting up a room.

9 An Angel with Dove Canvas

Cracker Barrel sells a lot of wall art, including this Angel with Dove Canvas for $19.99. The beautiful piece features an angel holding up a peaceful dove, and will look great with your holiday decor.

10 An Elk Wall Mounted Plush

The cuteness factor of this Elk Wall Motion Plush with Lights is killing me. The wall hanging is just $39.99. The elk has colorful lights around his antlers, and he even sings one of your favorite Christmas tunes. “Definitely a lot of fun,” a shopper confirms.

11 And, This “Better in Person” Stain Glass Lamp

This White Stain Glass Lamp looks much more expensive than $99.99, and shoppers maintain it is stunning. “Better in person,” writes one. “Just bought this…gorgeous!”