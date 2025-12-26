11 Best Five Below New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

There are plenty of $5 finds to be had.

Even though stores have been a little crazier than usual in the run-up to the holidays, retailers like Five Below have not slowed down, bringing in great new products at affordable prices. This week’s drop brings in lots to work with, from useful home goods to plenty of ways to relax and have fun. Ready to get shopping? Here are the best Five Below new arrivals you’ll want to scoop up right away.

1. Kimberly Sweet Cherry Pour Femme Gift Set

Just because you’re already loaded up after your latest Bath & Body Works run doesn’t mean you can’t pick up some more fresh fragrances. Whether it’s for you or for someone on your belated gift list, this $5 Kimberly Sweet Cherry gift set is a travel-friendly pouch filled with essentials you’ll need during your morning routine, including shower gel, body mist, and body lotion.

2. Inflatable Desktop Punching Bag

Need to get some stress out at work? Even if you can’t make it to your local boxing gym, a desktop punching bag can really help. It’s a great way to avoid sending those “as per my last email” messages, too! And it’s just $7.

3. Fresh Feels Hand Sanitizer Mist

The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that you can never really have too much hand sanitizer, but in the years since, we’ve also learned they should smell great and make our skin feel amazing. Fortunately, this tropical-scented hand sanitizer mist from Fresh Feels does both of those things and comes in a truly portable format, so you’ll always have it when you need it most. Best of all, this Touchland dupe is only $4.

4. Matcha Blanc Scented Candle

It’s no secret that Five Below can be a great source for dupes of all kinds. This week, you can get your hands on a much more affordable version of the coveted Capri Blue Volcano Iced Matcha scented candle. But instead of spending $35 on the name brand, this Matcha Blanc candle provides the exact same fragrance for just $7!

5. KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Tee

Arguably, no shows took the world by storm this year more than KPop Demon Hunters. And if you (or someone you know) is one of the millions of adoring fans of this cutting-edge cartoon, you might want to show your support for the Huntrix heroines with this cozy graphic tee, which you can score for $7.

6. Jellyfish Mister

Everyone knows winter brings colder temperatures, but it can be easy to forget that the air dries out, too. Not only will you save your sinuses with the added humidity created by this $15 Jellyfish Mister, but you can also help set an ambiance with its changing light scheme while you use it.

7. Pickleballs 4-Pack

Planning on hitting the courts a lot this year? Stay stocked up with this pickleball four-pack, which will keep you swinging for just $7. Now all you need is to find a reliable playing partner!

8. Sparkle Monster Clip

Labubus may be the impossible-to-find viral sensation of the season, but fortunately, they appear to be multiplying! This $5 Lababy Sparkle Monster clip is an adorable mini version of the must-have toy import that’s perfect for clipping to your bag. It also comes in different colors and facial expressions if you want to mix and match them.

9. Spalding Basketball

If pickleball isn’t the only kind of court you’re planning on spending time on this year, you’re going to need the right equipment. This classic Spalding basketball is also a slam dunk price at just $5, making it all too easy to get a game going.

10. Pilates Ball

You don’t have to run all the way to the gym if you want to get in an invigorating core workout. This $5 pilates ball is perfect for training and can also be good for working on your balance.

11. Mini Hair Straightener

Just because you’re on the go doesn’t mean you can’t get your glam on. This mini hair straightener is perfectly travel-sized, so you can plug it in and flatten wherever you are—and it’s just $5.