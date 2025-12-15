From viral home finds to cozy clothes and tech deals, these Costco items are hot.

I am a Costco shopper every day of the year. However, there is no better time to shop at the warehouse than the holiday season. The store’s aisles and website pages are filled with fantastic finds, ranging from cozy home goods to the best holiday gifts at unbeatable prices. What is everyone shopping for this week? Here are the 11 best Costco new arrivals shoppers are buying this week.

1 Ruggable Runners

Costco Buys shared that the warehouse has gotten a shipment of name-brand washable rugs. “Costco has these Ruggable washable runners and they’re stunning! 🤩 The soft, vintage-inspired patterns instantly elevate any hallway or entry, and the fact that you can toss them right in the wash makes them even better. Such a smart (and pretty) home find. $99.99,” they wrote.

2 Hefty Shrink Pak’s for Organizing

January is definitely a month to get organized. Costco Buys shared about an organizing must-buy. “Costco has this Hefty Shrink-Pak set and it’s honestly such a game-changer for organizing — 11 vacuum bags plus a hand pump to help pack away bedding, clothes, or travel gear. Keeps everything fresh and saves up to 3x the space 🙌 $19.99,” they captioned a post.

3 A Lululemon Dupe Crewneck

Costco Buys shared that a favorite designer dupe is back in the clothing section. “Lululemon dupe alert! I spotted these cozy Mondetta crewnecks at Costco and they’re so soft 😍 Made with TENCEL and recycled polyester, they’ve got a brushed interior and side pockets for extra comfort! These definitely feel like Lululemon dupes and they’re ONLY $12.99,” they wrote. “Our favorite dupe!!!” Costco Twins responded.

4 Lego Sets for Less

Holiday shopping for a Lego builder? Costco New shared about an exciting set at the warehouse. “Run to Costco for this deal they are additional holiday sale right now on the 2 fast 2 furious Nissan Skyline GTR Lego set at Costco only $99.97,” they wrote.

5 This Giant Farmhouse Rooster

Costco New and a few other influencers flocked toward this home decor item. “OMG I love this!! its the cutest thing I’ve seen today I spotted this 35 inch farmhouse metal Rooster 🐔 at Costco 😲 and it’s soooo cute!!! I love that it’s weather resistant and handcrafted!!” they captioned the post.

6 Winter Coats for the Whole Family

Why spend hundreds of dollars buying designer coats for the family when Costco is selling them for less? Costco Does It Again shared a video highlighting some of the warm coats for men, women, kids, and even babies. “Cozy Coats for EVERYONE! $19.99-$49.99,” they wrote.

7 Avocado Pillows

Costco Does It Again recommends an organic pillow. “End this year by upgrading your sleeping game with @avocado.green ‘s Organic Queen sized Pillow, now available online and at ALL @costco locations nationwide including Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. 🥑💤 This Queen pillow is unmatched when it comes to comfort and support and is full organic, non-toxic, and sustainable down to its organic cotton cover. This pillow provides support no matter how you sleep, effortlessly contouring your neck and head while you snooze. Treat your sleep to an Avocado Queen Size Organic Pillow while supplies last!” they wrote.

8 Beautiful Centerpieces

Costco New Deals shared about some gorgeous greenery. “I spotted the cutest centerpieces at Costco made with fresh greenery and fragrant . They also light up with fairy lights I had to bring this one home with me for my centerpiece. I usually spray the greenery with a little water they last a long time,” they wrote.

9 And, Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles and Games

Costco is a great resource for all things Nintendo. Costco New Deals shared a video highlighting what the warehouse is currently carrying. “New Nintendo games at Costco 😲 this time of year these are so popular and I noticed some new games too let me know which ones you are excited about?” they wrote.

10 Touchland

Costco Guide shared about a deal on Touchland. “My favorite hand sanitizer is at Costco in a 4-pack! I love that @touchland lasts forever, smells amazing, doesn’t dry your hands out bad doesn’t leak!” they wrote.

11 And, So Many Gift Ideas

Costco Deals shared about a bunch of fantastic gift finds. “10 MUST HAVE HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS NOW AT COSTCO!🎅🏻 Check your local store for price and availability! Happy Holiday shopping!!” they captioned the post, which includes the new Keurig K-Crema, the Switch 2 bundle, and a lighted makeup case.