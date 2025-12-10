These 11 standout deals from Costco’s holiday savings event deliver huge seasonal value.

‘Tis the season to save money at Costco. Every week, the warehouse and website feature new sales, helping you save as much as possible this holiday season. The most recent sale? Costco recently sent an email featuring numerous sensational deals, titled “The Season of Giving: Save Big on Holiday Gifts.” What are the best deals in it? Here are the 11 best Costco finds in their holiday savings event this month.

1 Diamond Earrings

Costco sells luxury jewelry for less, including this pair of Round Brilliant 3.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Diamond Platinum Stud Earrings. Get the large studs for$15,999.99 after $3,000 off. “The high quality earrings have substantial size, sparkles beautifully from every angle, and its certificate that lists excellent characteristics to its cut, polish and symmetry supports the statement,” writes a shopper.

2 Coddle Luke Sleeper Sofa

I am obsessed with Coddle sofas, living room furniture designed for functional living that is super chic and comfortable. I have the Coddle Luke in my playroom and the kids are obsessed. It is on sale for $899.99 after $400 off.

3 La Mer Creme De La Mer

La Mer Creme De La Mer Moisturizing Cream, 2.0 oz, is $84 off, just $194.99. “I now understand why this Creme is so expensive. I’ve only been using it for less than a week, and thus far, my face looks and feels like its been injected with a youth serum. I have issues with my skin looking dull and ashy, and this product has changed the appearance of my skin,” writes a happy shopper.

4 Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is a fantastic gift idea for $299.99 after $100 off. “I was looking for a new Vitamix blender and just in time Costco started selling this new model from Vitamix. It is powerful and accepts all the different jars that the Classic Vitamix series accepted,” one shopper said.

5 Samsung 85″ Class – DU8000 Series – 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

The Samsung 85″ Class – DU8000 Series – 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV, on sale for $799.99, includes an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included for 5 Years of Total Coverage. “I’ve been using this TV for a few weeks now and I’m thoroughly impressed. The picture quality is stunning — vibrant colors, deep blacks, and sharp 4 really bring movies and shows to life. The sound is surprisingly good too, even without a soundbar,” writes a shopper.

6 Ninja SLUSHi XL

The Ninja SLUSHi XL Professional Frozen Drink Maker, with a 96-ounce capacity and five preset blending programs, is $60 off on the Costco website, selling for $249.99. Costco Buys recently shared about it. “This awesome frozen drink maker has 5 settings: slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice! 😋 No ice, blending, or dilution required…just pour, turn on, and enjoy in about 30 minutes! Plus it’s easy to clean!!” they wrote.

7 Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress

The Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $110 off, $459.99, which includes shipping and handling. “Soft Feel with Supportive Comfort,” writes a shopper. “Wonderful combination of soft feel but supportive enough for those of us who have endured back surgery. This was my first “bed in a box” placed on a platform and I will never go back. I really didn’t know how much I loved this mattress until I spent 6 days away on vacation! My sleep scores on my smartwatch prove the Casper provides a better night’s sleep in every way.”

8 The Fruit Company Box Towers

There are many gift baskets on sale, including the Fruit Company Collection 8 Box Tower at $20 off, $59.99, and the Fruit Company Grand 12-Box Tower at $99.99 after $60 off. “I have ordered various baskets from The Fruit Company for years, and they never disappoint. My sister loves receiving them! The fruit are ripe and delicious, the snacks are yummy and the delivery is quick. And a bonus – the boxes are well made and can be reused! Highly recommended,” writes a shopper.

9 This Swilling Vacuum System

The ZWILLING Fresh and Save 32-piece Vacuum System is on sale for $199.99. “I received this Zwilling 32-piece Vacuum System as a gift. I was a little skeptical at first, but I really trusted the gift giver in their stunning joy over the product. They said it was the most amazing product. Back in the day I was very interested in the seal a meal, but never purchased one because of the waste of materials and the size of the appliance to vacuum seal. This product is phenomenal and the Vacuum is very small, I keep it in a drawer, it is so compact and they charge of the battery lasts a long time. Versatile for cooking and The bag system is amazing as well as the glass, which is the set I have. I couldn’t recommend it more unbelievably impressed,” a shopper states.

10 Hurom Slow Juicers

Hurom Slow Juicers are also on sale starting at $279.99. For $429.99, get the high-end Hurom H-320 Slow Juicer. “Quiet and smooth,” writes a shopper. “I’m a formal Breville juicer user. I love how quiet this juicer is! The juice comes out very smooth with very little foam which I prefer that way. It’s very easy to set up and clean— I can take apart and wash every piece quickly. I love how simple and thorough the cleaning process is.”

11 Gotze Luxury Peeler Set

The Gotze Luxury Peeler Set is on sale for $169.99, which a shopper calls a “game-changing” peeler. “I’m absolutely thrilled with my Gotze Peeler purchase! This peeler has exceeded my expectations in every way. The quality is top-notch, and the performance is seamless. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to hold and maneuver, while the sharp blade glides effortlessly through even the toughest vegetables. Cleaning is also a breeze! What truly sets the Gotze Peeler apart, however, is its precision and control. I’ve never had such consistent results when peeling fruits and veggies. Overall, I’m thoroughly impressed with the Gotze Peeler, and I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a reliable, high-quality peeling solution!”