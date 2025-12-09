Costco’s newest Holiday Savings deals just dropped, and shoppers are already stocking up.

Costco is the gift that keeps on giving (in terms of saving!) this holiday season. The warehouse and website offer so many ways to save, from regular monthly sales and deals to new, holiday-specific promos. Over the weekend, Costco dropped a bunch of new sales as part of the Holiday Savings Event. What are the items you need to check out? Here are the 11 best new Costco deals landing in warehouses this week.

1 Sharper Image Hot + Cold Reach Power Percussion Massager

A great “In-Warehouse + Online” deal you don’t want to miss? The Sharper Image Hot + Cold Reach Power Percussion Massager is just $99.99 after $30 off with a limit of five. “It works perfectly on spot. It The heated attachment helps to heal the pain and provide comfort. The extension give flexibility for my upper back and from me use to by myself. Best machine ever,” writes a shopper.

2 DPS Encode 3D Insight Gaming Chair

Another great item available in the warehouse and online? The DPS Encode 3D Insight Gaming Chair, $139.99 after $40 off. “Excellent office or gaming chair. Assembly was easy, taking only about 30 minutes. The chair is comfortable for my 5-ft, 8-in, 180-lb frame, and the adjustable arm rests are well thought out. My only complaint is minor, as I wish the chair could be lowered by at least one more inch. However, I’ve adjusted to the limitation,” writes a shoper.

3 Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

The customer-favorite Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker is $149.99 after $40 off, making it a great gift idea for an ice cream or frozen treat eater. “One of my favorite purchases of 2025,” writes a shopper. “I love this gadget and have used it almost every day since purchase.”

4 Vitamix Alta Pro Blender

The Vitamix Alta Pro Blender is another amazing gift idea for $299.99 after $100 off. “I was looking for a new Vitamix blender and just in time Costco started selling this new model from Vitamix. It is powerful and accepts all the different jars that the Classic Vitamix series accepted,” one shopper said.

5 Sharper Image Air Compression Boots Flex Leg Recovery System

Shopping for someone who exercises a lot? This Sharper Image Air Compression Boots Flex Leg Recovery System is available online and in the warehouse for $129.99 after $30 off. “These recovery boots are absolutely amazing! The quality is top-notch, and the materials feel durable and premium. The compression cycles are smooth and powerful, offering noticeable relief after intense training sessions,” writes a shopper.

6 Samsung 85″ Class – DU8000 Series – 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

Shopping for an enormous television? Check out the Samsung 85″ Class – DU8000 Series – 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV, on sale for $799.99 including an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included for 5 Years of Total Coverage. “I’ve been using this TV for a few weeks now and I’m thoroughly impressed. The picture quality is stunning — vibrant colors, deep blacks, and sharp 4 really bring movies and shows to life. The sound is surprisingly good too, even without a soundbar,” writes a shopper.

7 Me Reader and Me Reader Jr

There are lots of gifts available in the warehouse only, including this Me Reader and Me Reader Jr for $19.99.

8 Storybook AND/OR Giant Sticker Pad Activity Pad

Another in-warehouse only gift? The Storybook and/or Giant Sticker Pad Activity Pad, $9.99 after $3.80 off. Both are great activities for kids. There is a five-item limit on this one.

9 Round Brilliant & Baguette 1.68 ctw Diamond Platinum Ring

If you want to give a bit of bling, head to Costco for a sweet deal on the Round Brilliant & Baguette 1.68 ctw Diamond Platinum Ring, $3,499.99 after $1,200 off. “My husband bought this ring for our engagement. I was thrilled! The diamonds sparkle and shine. Platinum and diamonds… a girl’s best friend! Tremendous value for the price. I get lots of comments on how beautiful this ring is,” writes a recipient.

10 adidas Women’s Active Pant

There are lots of great clothes on sale. In the women’s department, shoppers are loving the adidas Women’s Active Pant, $12.99 after $7 off, with a limit of ten. “I bought them in all three colors. They are so comfortable, easy to dress up with ballet flats, or dress down with sneakers. Love them!” writes one.

11 Ted Baker Men’s 1/4 Zip

Over in the men’s department, the Ted Baker Men’s 1/4 Zip, available in the warehouse only, is a hot gift item. Get it right now for $15.99 after $4 off.