These top picks from Costco’s 12 Days of Deals feature big savings on gifts and gadgets.

If you aren’t shopping at Costco this holiday season, you are losing money. In addition to all the monthly Instant Savings and other holiday deals, Costco just launched a brand new way to save. 12 Days of Deals is the warehouse’s version of an Advent calendar. Every day, there are brand new items on major sale, ranging from jewelry and skincare to electronics and other appliances. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best new Costco deals in the 12 days of deals sale.

1 An Inflatable Paddle Board Package for $100 Off

Shopping for a holiday gift for an adventurer? Body Glove Performer 11′ GTS Inflatable Paddle Board Package is $100 off, $249.99 through December 7. “Great board. Especially for beginners. Easy to use. And tested multiple times on lakes, but most importantly the Colorado River. This board holds up great, is easy to assemble, and stores away nicely,” a shopper writes.

2 Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate for $60 Off

Shopping for a carnivore? Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate, on sale for $99.99 after $60 off, is a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats, cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and accoutrements, gourmet enough for serious foodies.

3 La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift for $150 Off

Save La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, 1.7 oz, usually costs $449.99 at Costco – a steal compared to the $785 retail price everywhere else. Guess what? Right now, take an additional $150 off, bringing the price down to $349.99.

4 Diamond Stud Earrings for $300 Off

Treat someone to the gift of bling this holiday season. These Round Brilliant 0.80 ctw VS2 Clarity, I Color Solitaire Diamond 14kt White Gold Stud Earrings, are $300 off through December 18, $1,199.99. “The second I opened the box, I was loving these earrings. I’m so happy I bought them. Have been wanting to upgrade my studs for years and am extremely pleased with these. Debated about not having a screw back, but they have stayed perfectly on my ears since the day they arrived. Life is short. Treat yourself!!” a shopper writes.

5 A Beautiful Power Reclining Sectional for $500 Off

Now is the time to invest in a new sectional. This Alena Fabric Power Reclining Sectional from East & Vine is $500 off, $2,199 now until December 6. Three of the seats feature power recline, and the sofa itself is stunning. “My family is obsessed with this sectional. It is so comfortable and everyone loves lounging on it. There are three hidden recliners in it so we can put our feet up and recline back, plus a cozy corner that everyone fights over. The fabric is so soft and it has performance protection, so it is easy to clean stains out. It is a light grey color. If you spill something on it, liquid beads up on the fabric and you can wipe it up. The pieces are modular too, which is nice in case we want a different configuration in the future. Highly recommend,” a shopper says.

6 A Gold Diamond Tennis Bracelet for $500 Off

Another piece of jewelry is on major sale. This Round Brilliant 3.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond Cluster 14kt White Gold Tennis Bracelet is $2,299.99 after $500 off. “Incredible piece of jewelry!! Everyone who sees’s it on my fiancee’s arm complements her. It was a little big for her wrist, so we took it to a jeweler to have two diamond segments taken out, which we turned into stud earrings. He asked where I purchased it and was complementary to how they accomplished a much bigger stone by using four small ones for each segment. As with all the jewelry I’ve purchased from Costco, we’re delighted with the quality,” writes a shopper.

7 An ASUS Vivobook for $300 Off

If someone has a laptop on their list, get them the ASUS Vivobook 16″ Copilot+ PC Laptop – Powered by Snapdragon X 8-Core Processor – 16GB RAM – 1TB SSD – Windows 11. The small computer is $300 off, $499.99, through December 13. “We are very happy with this laptop and will be keeping this one. Build quality is great, the laptop is a little heavy and every works as expected. We were a little wary with the relatively new Snapdragon processor and compatibility with apps, however everything has worked perfectly so far. Battery life seems to be better than we are used to with HP models, which is a big selling point on this laptop,” a shopper writes.