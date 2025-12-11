7 Best Costco Christmas Decor Finds, According to Pro Decorators

Interior designers reveal the most festive and stylish Costco Christmas décor picks for 2025.

Costco has a loyal customer base, with so many amazing items to choose from, including seasonal holiday decorations. Even the professionals recognize Costco’s selection of items. I spoke with Hami Erdem Bozkaya, Founder and Lead Interior Designer at Emperor Marble to get Hami’s opinion on the best Christmas items from Costco.

1 Costco 7.5′ Pre‑lit Radiant Micro LED Artificial Christmas Tree

Invest in a Pre-lit Glitter Flocked Micro LED with Twinkle Artificial Christmas Tree for $299.97 this year, adding some sparkle to the room. “This is the foundation of any holiday décor scheme,” Bozkaya said. “With built-in micro-LED lights, remote control, and a full structured shape, it saves you from hours of stringing lights and fluffing branches. A pre-lit tree is a big time-save and gives you that warm, welcoming glow that anchors the entire room.”

2 Costco 9′ LED Gem Garland

For an elegant element, the LED Gem Garland for $53.99 is the way to go. “Draped over a mantel, staircase rail, or even around a window, this garland delivers subtle sparkle with warm white LEDs that instantly elevate the ambiance,” Bozkaya explains. “As a designer, I love how easily garlands tie together a room, they guide the eye and unify disparate corners of a space.”

3 Costco Fresh Cranberry LED Wreath

Bring the colors of the season to your display with the Fresh Cranberry Splash Lighted LED Wreath for $54.99. “Wreaths are the greeting card of your home at Christmas,” Bozkaya said. “This one, with its lights and traditional red-berry/pine cone vibe, is ideal for the front door or over a mantel. It adds a festive welcome without requiring a lot of space.”

4 Costco Metal Gift Boxes with LED Lights

Until there are actual presents under the tree, grab these LED Decorative Gift Boxes for $74.99.

“Think of these as décor-and-light hybrids,” Bozkaya said. “Place them under the tree, on a side table, or by a fireplace. As a designer, I often use unexpected items like these to create corners of joy in a living space. They add playfulness and a soft glow even without a full tree.”

5 Holiday Grinch and Max Statue by Jim Shore

Incorporate the Holiday Grinch and Max Statue by Jim Shore for $79.99 into your this year. “The Holiday Grinch and Max Statue by Jim Shore is exactly the kind of whimsical anchor piece I love using to shape a festive space. At around 20 inches tall, hand-painted, and richly detailed, it feels more like a charming holiday art piece than a simple decoration,” Bozkaya said. “It is [a] playful Grinch-and-Max design complete with Santa hats and cheerful detailing that brings a burst of personality to any room. Because it’s sturdy, indoor-safe, and visually substantial, it works beautifully as a focal point beside the tree, on a mantel, or styled near a cozy seating area where it instantly adds warmth, story, and character to the holiday atmosphere.”

6 Kirkland Signature Nativity Set

Bozkaya suggests the Kirkland Signature – 13-piece Hand-Painted Nativity Set for $99.97. “For those who prioritize classic holiday iconography, the Kirkland Signature Nativity Set offers incredible quality and craftsmanship for the price,” Bozkaya said. “The detailing and scale are typically substantial, making it a beautiful piece to anchor a formal entryway table or serve as the focal point for a library or study. It’s an investment piece that truly transcends trends.”

7 Costco Disney Holiday Village

If Disney and the holidays bring you and your family a lot of joy, the Costco Disney Holiday Village for $159.99 is the ideal investment. “The Costco Disney Holiday Village 13-Piece Set brings instant nostalgia and storybook magic to any space,” Bozkaya said. “Whether for kids or the young at heart, its glowing buildings and tiny character scenes create a charming miniature world right on a console or windowsill. I love displaying it as a holiday focal point. Adding fairy lights turns the evening glow into a little pocket of Christmas wonder.”