7 Bath & Body Works Spring Products Officially Launching for 2026

Bath & Body Works just revealed new and returning spring scents fans love.

Our favorite nostalgia-inducing mall bath-and-body store, Bath & Body Works, recently announced changes for 2026, including the launch of new product lines. Apparently, they aren’t wasting any time. Just a few weeks into the new year, the brand is releasing so many exciting products for spring and Valentine’s Day. Starting today, many are available online and will be in stores by January 19. Here are all the new and returning Bath & Body Works fan-favorite spring products announced today.

1 A New Valentine’s Collection, Including the “Refreshed” Rose Fragrance

The Bath & Body Works Valentine’s Day collection, “which blends playful design with fan-favorite fragrances,” is available online now and in stores starting January 19. This includes the brand’s refreshed Rose collection, which customers have dubbed their “favorite scent released in 20 years.”

2 New and Best-Selling Goudmand Scents, Including Sweetheart Cherry and Strawberry Poundcake

Also returning are some of the brand’s most-requested gourmand bestsellers. Sweetheart Cherry and Strawberry Poundcake make their return, while new fragrance Violets Are Blue is making its debut in lip gloss and a signature 3-wick candle.

3 A Lipgloss Scent Created to Be Gifted as Valentine’s

Beyond fragrance, the collection shines with thoughtful gifting options at every price point. Shopping for a lip gloss lover? The Valentine’s Day Tear-Away Lip Gloss Set with four shareable flavors is next-level genius. It includes Vanillamint Supreme 2X Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), Bare Mint Mentha Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), Magenta Mint Mentha Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), and Shimmer Tint Pink Mentha Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), each of which comes with a perforated card with a To: and From: space so you can share the love with up to 4 friends

4 New PocketBac Holders and Scents

There is also a Chocolate Box PocketBac Holder with notes of ripe cherries, salty pistachios and creamy vanilla. The accessory reads “I Deserve Chocolate,” and attaches to backpacks, purses, and other bags.

5 New Everyday Luxuries Scents

TikTok favorites are also getting a spring refresh at Bath & Body Works. The brand is expanding its viral Everyday Luxuries collection with five new luxury-inspired scents designed for layering and personalization, tapping directly into social-driven fragrance discovery and the ongoing “affordable luxury” trend.

6 A “Spring Revival” Collection, Also Expanding to Laundry

Spring scents are also going “cross-category,” including laundry. “The new Spring Revival collection will bring fresh florals and gourmand notes across candles, body care, and fragrance. And for the first time, Fresh Cut Lilacs launches in laundry, alongside new scents like Almond Croissant and Morning Rainstorm,” the brand tells us.

7 Three New Skin-Adaptive Musks

There will also be three new musks available in stores in response to demand for skin-adaptive scents. “Bath & Body Works will be introducing three modern musk profiles: Fruity, Fresh, and Warm, with each designed to wear uniquely on the customer and available in full body care and fragrance formats,” they tell us.