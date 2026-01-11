You Might Be Surprised by the Most Popular Bath & Body Works Fragrance of the Year

Bath & Body Works revealed its top-selling fragrance of the year, and it isn’t a classic throwback.

Nearly everyone I know has a favorite Bath & Body Works scent. Whenever I bring up the topic of the best Bath & Body Works fragrances of all time with my friends, who are in the 37 to 47 age range, or even with my daughter and her friends, who are just 10 and new to the mall store, they have an impassioned response. My favorite is Cucumber Melon, as it reminds me of being a tween in the 1990s. My friend Julie is obsessed with Coconut Lime Verbena, as it instantly transports her to “carefree teen” summers on the Jersey Shore. “I constantly check to see if they have it back,” she confesses. And my daughter? She likes Pink Obsessed, simply because it is “preppy.” I was curious to know which fragrances are the most popular and best-selling overall at the store. Luckily, Bath & Body Works recently released a list of their best-selling products in the last year, and the top-selling fragrance might surprise you.

1 Champagne Toast Was the Most Popular Scent of the Year

It is pretty unanimous that Champagne Toast is the most popular at Bath & Body Works. The scent, with notes of bubbly champagne, sparkling berries, and juicy tangerine, was the top-selling Fine Fragrance Mist, the second-best-selling Body Lotion and 3-Wick Candle, and the second-best-selling soap.

2 It Was Introduced in 2018

“Based on top-selling products in-store and online from January 1 to December 8, 2025. Champagne Toast continues an impressive streak as a top choice among consumers. Created in collaboration with Patty Hidalgo, vice president perfumer at International Flavor & Fragrances (IFF), Bath & Body Works introduced the fragrance in 2018. Since then, Champagne Toast continually leads as one of the brand’s most loved scents,” said Patty Hidalgo, vice president perfumer, IFF.

3 The Idea Was to “Bottle Pure Celebration

“The creative vision was to bottle pure celebration, a fragrance that sparkles with joy every day,” she continued. “Effervescent champagne sets the stage, paired with the playful elegance of a kir royale. The result? A scent that feels like a toast to life’s most beautiful moments.”

4 A Thousand Wishes Is the Second Most Popular

A Thousand Wishes was also wildly popular, the second-best-selling Fine Fragrance Mist and the third-best-selling body lotion. The fragrance has notes of pink prosecco, crystal peonies, and amaretto crème.

5 Japanese Cherry Blossom Is the Third Most Popular

Japanese Cherry Blossom, launched in 2006, was also a popular option, ranking third in the Fine Fragrance Mist category and the year’s top-selling Body Lotion.

6 Here Are the Other Popular Products

Other notable mentions include Mahogany Teakwood Extreme, the best-selling Three 3-Wick Candles, Fresh Balsam, the third best-selling candle, and Kitchen Lemon soap, the top-selling Hand Soap.