The Valentine’s Day Bath & Body Works gifts shoppers are grabbing first this year.

Are you looking for the perfect gift for your Valentine? Whether you are shopping for your little Valentine or your true love, Bath & Body Works has you covered in the gift department. The iconic mall store brand just dropped a fragrant Valentine’s Day-inspired collection, which includes old favorites and new hits. What should you shop for? Here are 11 Bath & Body Works Valentine’s gifts shoppers are buying first in 2026.

1 A Tiered Cake Wallflowers Plug

Give your Valentine the gift of a great-smelling home with this Tiered Cake in Case Scent Control NightlightWallflowers Fragrance Plug, $22.95. “Really cute I didn’t realize the cake lit up I love the Valentine’s Day collection,” writes a shopper.

2 Rose Fine Fragrance Mist

Love never goes out of style, and neither does Bath & Body Works’ trademark Rose scent, which is back for another year. The popular returning scent has a new “bold, modern look, feeling as fresh as a just-delivered bouquet.” We recommend selecting the Fine Fragrance Mist option.

3 And, Violets Are Blue Candles

Roses are red, and they dominate in February at Bath & Body Works. But Violets Are Blue is making its debut. The new scent, with notes of blue violet bouquet, sugared berries, and soft musk, comes in lip gloss and a signature 3-wick candle.

4 A Lipgloss Set Perfect for Your Galentine’s Friend Group

The Valentine’s Day Tear-Away Lip Gloss Set with four shareable flavors is next-level genius and perfect for your Galentine’s friend group. The set comes with Vanillamint Supreme 2X Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), Bare Mint Mentha Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), Magenta Mint Mentha Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), and Shimmer Tint Pink Mentha Lip Gloss (0.47 fl oz), each of which comes with a perforated card with a To: and From: space so you can share the love with up to 4 friends

5 A Heart-Shaped PocketBac Holder

The Chocolate Box PocketBac Holder is shaped like a heart and carries notes of ripe cherries, salty pistachios, and creamy vanilla. The accessory reads “I Deserve Chocolate,” and attaches to backpacks, purses, and other bags.

6 An A Thousand Wishes Gift Set

A Thousand Wishes is one of Bath & Body Works most popular scents. This gift set is just $38.95 but has a $61 value. You, Valentine, will enjoy notes of pink prosecco, crystal peonies, and amaretto crème with an assortment of products.

7 A Fresh Musk Perfume

Personally, I am more of a musk than rose scent person. The brand just launched three new musks, now available in stores, in response to demand for skin-adaptive scents. “Bath & Body Works will be introducing three modern musk profiles: Fruity, Fresh, and Warm, with each designed to wear uniquely on the customer and available in full body care and fragrance formats,” they tell us. Fresh Musk features notes of crisp bergamot, creamy musk, and sheer woods.

8 Covered in Roses Perfume

Covered in Roses is a “luscious blend of fresh blooms and juicy fruit.” To me, this scent is a little more understated than some of the others, but in a good way, and makes a great gift. It is launching in a 3-wick candle for romantic home vibes.

9 And, Fruity Mists Like Sweetheart Cherry

If you are shopping for a kid or tween, they will probably appreciate some of the brand’s gourmand bestsellers. Sweetheart Cherry features notes of “wild cherry, crushed pistachio, and whipped vanilla.”

10 And, Strawberry Poundcake

Strawberry Poundcake smells so good that your Valentine could eat it. The mist features notes of “fresh strawberries, golden shortcake, and whipped cream.”

11 And, This Bougie Heirloom Rose

Heirloom Rose, a vintage-inspired rose scent, is a “refined floral musk from the aromatherapy collection, crafted for rose purists who love timeless elegance,” according to Bath & Body Works, give me the bougie feels. I’m sort of in love with this scent as it is subdued and not as sweet as some of the others. It’s perfect for your main Valentine.