These Bath & Body Works scents are the top picks shoppers are grabbing in 2026.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Late in 2025, Bath & Body Works announced it would make major changes in 2026 to expand its customer base. The popular mall store hasn’t wasted any time. We are just halfway through January, and many new fragrances and returning favorites are hitting the website and the store aisles. Some of them are sparking major nostalgia, while others are intoxicating shoppers for the first time. What are people buying this year? Here are 11 Bath & Body Works scents shoppers are stocking up on in 2026.

1 Rose

Bath & Body Works dropped a rose-forward fragrance collection just in time for Valentine’s Day. It includes scents in various formats, including fine fragrance mists, eau de parfum, candles, and body care products. Rose, a signature scent, is back. The popular returning scent is a classic but is back “with a bold, modern look, feeling as fresh as a just-delivered bouquet.” We recommend selecting the Fine Fragrance Mist option. This is old school rose you have loved since you were young, and will definitely have you feeling the nostalgia.

2 Covered in Roses

Covered in Roses is back. In addition to all the fragrances, lotions, and shower gels, there is a new way to enjoy the “luscious blend of fresh blooms and juicy fruit.” To me, this scent is a little more understated than some of the others, but in a good way. It is launching in a 3-wick candle for romantic home vibes.

3 Inspire Love Rose + Vanilla

Inspire Love Rose & Vanilla is a creamy vanilla that “balances soft rose petals for a dreamy, light, and romantic experience,” the brand tells us. To me, it smells like a super expensive hotel. It comes in an essential oil mist that shoppers are obsessed with. “This is such a good product,” one shopper writes.

4 Heirloom Rose

If you are looking for an elegant gift that feels super bougie, buy Heirloom Rose, a vintage-inspired rose scent, is a “refined floral musk from the aromatherapy collection, crafted for rose purists who love timeless elegance,” according to Bath & Body Works. I’m sort of in love with this scent as it is subdued and not as sweet as some of the others.

5 Nocturnal Rose

Nocturnal Rose is a new “genderless” fragrance that “redefines luxury and allure and is perfect for anyone who loves a moody, modern scent,” the brand says. Crafted with notes of fresh fig, aromatic bay leaf and a whisper of black pepper, senior perfumer at Givaudan Stephen Nielsen describes Nocturnal Rose as “a contemporary reimagining of a timeless flower” that “embodies modern luxury with a quiet and irresistible intensity.” Intense it is. I am guessing this one won’t appeal to the masses as it has a very dramatic and distinct scent.

6 Sweetheart Cherry

In addition to rose scents, other Valentine’s Day fragrances will be available in stores, including the brand’s most-requested gourmand bestsellers. Sweetheart Cherry features notes of “wild cherry, crushed pistachio, and whipped vanilla.”

7 Strawberry Poundcake

Strawberry Poundcake also smells so good that you could eat it. The mist features notes of “fresh strawberries, golden shortcake, and whipped cream.”

8 Violets Are Blue

We all know that roses are red and they dominate in February at Bath & Body Works, but this year, Violets Are Blue is making its debut. The new scent, with notes of blue violet bouquet, sugared berries, and soft musk, comes in lip gloss and a signature 3-wick candle.

9 The Whole Everyday Luxuries Line

TikTok favorites are getting a spring refresh at Bath & Body Works with the expansion of the Everyday Luxuries collection. There are five new luxury-inspired scents designed for layering and personalization, tapping directly into social-driven fragrance discovery and the ongoing “affordable luxury” trend.

10 Fresh Musk

There will also be three new musks available in stores in response to demand for skin-adaptive scents. “Bath & Body Works will be introducing three modern musk profiles: Fruity, Fresh, and Warm, with each designed to wear uniquely on the customer and available in full body care and fragrance formats,” they tell us. Fresh Musk features notes of crisp bergamot, creamy musk, and sheer woods.

11 Warm Musk

Warm Musk is another early favorite from the collection. “So Sexy and Sensual!! I feel so powerful with this scent on!! It smells sooo good!! If you can’t stand vanilla, stay away from this one because it’s nothing but vanilla and amber!! MY GOODNESS!!! I can’t stop smelling myself. I will definitely have to stock up on this one. I think it has the most longevity out of all of the three musk scents. It’s a perfect date night. Ladies, put this one on for Valentine’s Day shenanigans!” a shopper states.