6 Best New Old Navy Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Old Navy may very well be your go-to for affordable basics, flattering denim, or in-style workout gear, but don’t sleep on the retailer’s shoe selection. For spring, they’ve released a ton of new options, including modern jelly sandals, comfy and casual sneakers, and chic espadrilles. The best part? Most of them are on sale right now for up to 40 percent off. Check out our top picks ahead.

1 A grown-up pair of jellies

What millennial doesn’t remember wearing jelly sandals as a kid? There was that plastic-rubbery smell, the way they stuck to your skin when you got hot, and, of course, all the fun colors to pick from.

Now, Old Navy has brought back the nostalgic shoe but updated it for the modern women. These $25 Jelly Mules slide right on, so you won’t have to worry about pinching. They come in five colors that cater to a neutral wardrobe or a pop of color.

2 Dressed-up flip flops

For decades, Old Navy has been the go-to place when you need a super-cheap pair of rubber flip flops. And while those definitely have a place in our closets, they don’t necessarily look polished enough for outfits off the beach. Enter these Faux Leather Flip Flops with a sophisticated square toe. They’re currently on sale for just $16 and come in brown, black, or white.

3 These sporty yet stylish sneakers

We don’t recommend wearing these Low-Profile Sneakers on a jog or to the tennis court, but do think their stylish sporty look is perfect to complement jeans and a light sweater for brunch. Pick them up in blue, green, black, or beige while they’re forty percent off and just $24.

4 A trendy take on the Mary Jane

These Mary Jane Ballet Flats update the classic shoe silhouette with a trendy V-cut. We love them in the spring-ready pistachio color, but they also come in black, dark brown, or a light blue-gray suede. Shoppers say the shoe is extremely comfortable, though many recommend going down a size. They’re on sale right now for $21.

5 These sunny espadrilles

Is there any shoe that screams warm weather more than an espadrille? Old Navy has taken the style and combined it with another timeless shoe to create these Mary Jane Espadrille Flats. And even though butter yellow was last spring’s color of the season, we’re still not done with it. Pair these with white barrel jeans or a flowy sundress for a head-turning look.

The shoes also come in pale periwinkle blue or natural linen. They’re currently on sale for $25.

6 An easy platform for nights out

Old Navy has another fresh take on the espadrille with these Platform Sandals (on sale for $28). Choose from natural beige or chocolate brown and pair them with linen pants or a little black dress.