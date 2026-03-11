11 Best New World Market Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop planters, serving ware, and outdoor furniture.

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and our favorite stores are overflowing with new spring finds! From stylish planters and outdoor furniture, to spring tablescape essentials, we found so many goodies at World Market—and prices start at just $5. Here are the 11 best World Market spring home finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Green and White Faux Rattan Striped Pedestal Planter

Functional and stylish, this Green and White Faux Rattan Striped Pedestal Planter ($60) is a big upgrade from your standard clay or plastic pot. It has a 13.8″ diameter, which is ideal for medium-sized plants and still gives them plenty of room to grow.

2 Round Yellow and Purple Crab Abstract Serving Platter

Having friends over for lobster rolls or a fish fry? Set the table and display your yummy feast on this on-theme Round Yellow and Purple Crab Abstract Serving Platter ($25). And when the plate has been licked clean, pop it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

3 Faux Rattan Organic Outdoor Wall Mirror

This Faux Rattan Organic Outdoor Wall Mirror ($130) will blend seamlessly into coastal, mid-century modern, and rustic farmhouse aesthetics. It exudes warmth and texture, and its wavy design is another fun, unique detail.

4 Salina Plastic Outdoor Furniture Collection

Sprucing up the backyard? We found the perfect outdoor living furniture setup from World Market that will turn your patio into the go-to hangout spot this spring and summer. Available in seven colors, the Salina Plastic Outdoor Furniture Collection includes:

Salina Round Plastic Outdoor Side Table ($60)

Salina Round Plastic Outdoor Bistro Table ($85)

Set of 2 Salina Plastic Outdoor Stacking Chair ($140)

Made from 100 percent cotton, this 9-Foot Scalloped Umbrella Canopy ($100) is both extremely durable and weather-resistant. Swapping out umbrella canopies is an easy, budget-friendly way to freshen up your outdoor space.

6 Embroidered Botanical Lumbar Pillow

Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this Embroidered Botanical Lumbar Pillow ($45) embodies the warmth and essence of spring.

“These pillows are truly beautiful and so very well-made. I particularly like that they have a zipper so I can have them cleaned. Love, love, love!” says one shopper.

7 Hand-Painted Seashell Ceramic Utensil Holder

Organize your cooking tools in this beautiful Hand-Painted Seashell Ceramic Utensil Holder ($15).

8 Coral and Teal Blowfish-Shaped Throw Pillow

Typically, I don’t condone fishy business, but this Coral and Teal Blowfish-Shaped Throw Pillow ($40) is a cute exception. The fabric has been treated for outdoor use, too.

9 Checkered Fruit Highball Glass

Pick up this Checkered Fruit Highball Glass ($7) for your poolside margaritas. The shot glass comes in four checkered fruit patterns: Blue blueberries, pink lemons, green strawberries, and yellow cherries.

10 Green and Ivory Paper Rope Turtle-Shaped Serving Tray

This Green and Ivory Paper Rope Turtle-Shaped Serving Tray ($30) is the perfect base for guac and chips, finger sandwiches, lemonade and cookies, or charcuterie snacks.

11 Tropical Cabana Green Monstera Leaf Serving Ware

Also for your tablescape, we spotted this Tropical Cabana Green Monstera Leaf Tidbit Bowl ($5) for fruit and spreads, as well as this Tropical Cabana Green Monstera Leaf Appetizer Plate ($7) for finger foods.