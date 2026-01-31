11 New World Market Doormats Perfect to Welcome in Spring

Enter into the new season with these truly unique finds.

The transition from winter to spring home decor is a relatively exciting one, as comfier looks move into more warm and vibrant ones. But if you’re looking for a unique way to stand out (and to take care of all of that mud that comes with the season), World Market has you covered with a plethora of new doormats. Whether you’re going for something playful or simply aesthetically pleasing, you’ll be able to get it all well within your budget. Read on for the new World Market doormats that are perfect to welcome in spring.

1 Dachshund Hotdog with Floral Sunglasses Doormat



How can you possibly top this adorable Dachshund Hotdog with Floral Sunglasses Coir Doormat ($17.99)? It’s perfectly playful for spring!

2 Cherry Hearts Scalloped Indoor/Outdoor Rug

What’s better than a piece of Valentine’s Day decor? A piece like this Cherry Hearts Scalloped Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($24.99) that will last you well past Feb. 14th and through the spring.

3 Butter Stick Indoor/Outdoor Rug

As the old adage says, “butter makes everything better.” That includes your doorways, which you can adorn with this Butter Stick Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($24.99), which is a great way to tell your guests you hope they “stick around!”

4 Tinned Sardines Doormat

Tinned fish is having a moment right now. Why not embrace it with this Tinned Sardines Doormat ($17.99)? It’s a must-have for any culinarily-inclined households.

5 Evil Eye Doormat

Ward off any unwanted vibes with this Evil Eye Doormat ($17.99). However, it remains to be seen if it has the same effect on any unwanted solicitors.

6 Pink Cheetah Floral Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Looking for a lush landscape to welcome in your guests? This Pink Cheetah Floral Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($24.99) provides those tropical vibes that feel right with the arrival of spring.

7 Floral Turtle Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Need a constant reminder to slow down? This Floral Turtle Indoor/Outdoor Rug ($24.99) is an adorable way to embrace an “easy does it” vibe for the season.

8 Pineapple Trio Doormat

Pineapples are the universal welcoming symbol for hospitality. Why not lean into it with this Pineapple Trio Doormat ($17.99)? In fact, this design has the potential to extend well beyond spring!

9 Cheeseburger Doormat

The return of springtime also means the inevitable return of the backyard barbecue. You can celebrate this joyous annual event with a Cheeseburger Doormat ($17.99) from World Market, which is as cheeky as it is appetizing.

10 Multicolor Hello Spring Floral Doormat

While it might be the most overtly spring-y design in the lineup, this Multicolor Hello Spring Floral Doormat ($17.99) perfectly encapsulates the essence of the season. How can you get much better than that?

11 Peacock Fan Doormat

The most ostentatious of all bird species, this Peacock Fan Doormat ($17.99) is a pitch-perfect way to capture that spring look. With a beautiful array of colors and a unique shape, it’s nature’s way of standing out in a crowd.