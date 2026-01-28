Shoppers are spotting faux florals, bunny garlands, wreaths, and spring decor.

I’m not sure why I should be remotely surprised that Easter decorations are arriving in stores. Considering Christmas decorations hit aisles three to four months ahead of the holiday, with just two months left until Easter, stores are stocking up with all things Bunnies and eggs. I visited my local Ross Dress for Less today, and they had more Easter decorations than Valentine’s Day. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are 11 Ross Dress for Less Easter decorations hitting stores now.

1 This Faux Tulip Plant

This faux tulip plant is equal parts spring and Easter. It is made from a real-feel material, so both the flowers and the leaves feel lifelike. It comes in a pretty ceramic pot decorated with flowers. Get it for $12.99.

2 This Topiary

I also loved this topiary, which can be used indoors or outside. It came in a white ceramic pot. It definitely looks a lot more expensive than $19.99.

3 And, This Smaller Tulip Potted Plant

I also found this smaller tulip plant. The faux flowers come in a simple little pot and will look amazing on a shelf or table. Get it for $9.99.

4 A Wicker Plant Stand

This natural-looking wicker plant stand is also a steal. Use it to show off real or faux flowers. For indoor use only. It was just $16.99.

5 This Spring Arrangement

Spring flowers are my favorite. This arrangement brings the Easter look into your home The blooms come in a ribbed ceramic vase with beautiful flowers covering it.

6 And, Matching Easter Wreaths

If you are a wreath person, you have already taken down your Christmas wreath and replaced it with a Valentine’s Day wreath. What should you put up when you take that one down in a few weeks? This Easter wreath. Not only is it covered in spring flowers, but it also has blue eggs and even a bunny.

7 A Carrot and Bunny Garland

Don’t forget garlands. This carrot and bunny garland from Hopper’s Lane features LED string lights and will light your home in Easter spirit. Get it for $7.99.

8 Or, This Bunny Garland

This bunny garland was also super adorable. It has little bunny heads on a silver wire. Each strand has eight lights. Advice: When buying a garland, pick up several. They are often shorter than you would think. You can always return the ones you don’t use.

9 This Bunny Decoration

This bunny duo in a gold-and-pink egg decoration is super bougie and regal. It was just $9.99, but it definitely looked more expensive.

10 Easter Village Decorations

Set up a little Easter candyland village with these adorable little houses. They are similar to the Christmas and Valentine’s Day versions, but feature Easter scenes instead.

11 And These Green Easter Bunnies

These green little bunnies from Edens Woods are perfect for setting up an Easter centerpiece or tray. The trio of bunnies is flocked with moss. Get them for $7.99.