5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon

These beauty products will now fit securely into your budget!

For those who know how to do it right, modern shopping can truly benefit the customer. By quickly cross-referencing pricing across the internet, you can sometimes find some stunning deals on everything from perfume dupes to well-priced fashion finds. But it’s not always the online retailer with the better deal: Stores like Ross Dress for Less can come in as a dark horse player with some fantastic deals that often cost way less than you’ll find on e-commerce websites.

Fortunately, social media has made it even easier to find them and cash in on the savings. Read on for some of the best Ross Dress for Less finds that are much cheaper than at stores like Sephora and Amazon.

1. Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Retinol Eye Serum

Savings: $45

Sometimes, you don’t have to scour the shelves for a dupe to get the pricey skincare items you’re after. In a recent video, TikTok influencer @faithdlandry runs down an impressive set of items she found at her local Ross Dress for Less. The first item she picks up is the Drunk Elephant A-Shaba Complex Retinol Eye Serum, a coveted product that’s typically on the higher end of the price spectrum.

“This is the most shocking thing I’ve found!” she says in the video, gasping at the $20 price tag. Meanwhile, she shows a screenshot of the exact same product on the Sephora website—where it’s retailing for $65 (or 220 percent more).

2. Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Face Cleanser

Savings: $10

That’s not the only thing that came as a surprise. Later on in her video, @faithdlandry comes across a bottle of Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water Face Cleanser on the shelf.

“I’m shocked by this,” she says again as she shows off a $10.99 price tag. Meanwhile, on the Ulta website, the same product is listed at $20.99, or a full $10 more.

3. Innisfree Bija Clarifying Foam Cleanser

Savings: $6

In yet another shocking find, she also manages to pull a tube of Innisfree Bija Clarifying Foam Cleanser from the racks

“I didn’t know they had Innisfree in here!” she says before showing the camera a $7.99 price tag. By comparison, the same product is available on Amazon for nearly twice the price at $14.

4. Drybar Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron

Savings: $120

While high-end haircare appliances tend to be in high demand, they also tend to be on the pricier side of the spectrum. But during a recent visit to their local Ross Dress for Less, TikTok user @prettylittlepricetag came across an impressive find: A Drybar Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron.

They’re immediately impressed by the fact that it’s from Drybar, and note the $79.99 price tag. In this case, it’s impressive on the savings side, too. That’s because the same product retails for $199 (or $120 more) on the Sephora website.

5. Nike Graphic Cardigan

Savings: $96

It’s not just beauty and skincare products that are coming up as deals at Ross Dress for Less, either. TikTok shopping influencer @treasure_finds_4u showcased a recent find among the racks in a recently posted video, where a stylish women’s Nike graphic cardigan was selling for just $24.99.

In her caption, she even called the find a “steal of a deal.” Why? Because on Amazon, the same exact piece sells for $120.74—or roughly $96 more than in the store!