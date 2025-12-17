11 Best New Target Hostess Gifts Hitting Shelves This Week

You'll definitely get invited back with these thoughtful thank-you items.

If there’s anything more difficult than picking up those last-minute Christmas gifts, it’s taking on hosting duties for a holiday get-together. And while a bottle of wine or some flowers might be customary, this time of year also presents a special opportunity to thank them for their hospitality with a little something more. Fortunately, a quick run to Target can get you everything you need to be the guest everyone wants to invite back. From useful kitchen goods to stylish (and gorgeous-smelling) candles, you won’t be disappointed. Here are the best new Target hostess gifts that are perfect for the holiday season and beyond.

1. Stone Salt Agate Coasters

Any host or hostess serving drinks is going to be grateful for these stone salt agate coasters. They’re as functional as they are stylish, all while protecting furniture and tabletops from those dreaded rings in the process. They retail for $26.

2. Wooden Wick Jar Candle

Scented candles may be a go-to gift in situations like these, but getting it right requires a lot more than just picking up the first jar filled with wax that you see. Not only is this $15 wooden wick candle aesthetically pleasing, but it burns differently from traditional candles, creating a unique flickering ambiance. It’s like having a portable fireplace or oil lantern on hand!

3. Tony’s Chocolate Sampler Pack

The holidays may be choc-full of sweets and desserts, but they can also be full of choc-olate. This sampler pack from Tony’s brings the very best of the beloved brand’s bars together to create a perfect medley of treats for busy hosts who might be too busy running around to enjoy their after-dinner treats. Grab it now for just $9.

4. Leatherette Journal

Whether they’re putting together shopping lists or writing down their daily gratitudes, your hostess will absolutely appreciate having a place to write down their thoughts. That’s especially true of this handsome leatherette journal, which comes with 192 pages just waiting to be filled for just $12.

5. Graza Sizzle & Drizzle Gift Set

No matter how you cook, it’s hard to overstate just how essential olive oil is in the kitchen. Your hostess will absolutely put this Graza gift set to good use, which includes both a softer oil for sauteeing and a more flavorful finishing oil for dressing up your dish at the table. The brand has already become beloved among professional chefs and home cooks alike for its high-quality and user-friendly squeeze bottles that make it easy to dispense right into the pan or onto your plate. The set is on sale for $17.50.

6. Marble & Wood Mortar and Pestle Set

Like a piece of enameled steel cookware, this $25 marble and wood mortar and pestle is the kind of kitchen equipment that was made to live out on the kitchen countertop as a piece of functional decor. Your giftee will also silently thank you the next time they go to grind herbs, smash garlic, or make pesto.

7. Sweet Tooth by Sarah Fennel

If you’re dealing with someone who’s a regular hostess, you’re likely dealing with someone who spends plenty of time perfecting their baked goods. Written by baker and social media star Sarah Fennel (perhaps better known as Broma Bakery), this must-have cookbook includes over 100 recipes for sweet treats that are as easy to follow as they are delicious. It’s on sale for just $20 right now.

8. Glass Decanter

Whether your host is serving juice, water, or pre-batched cocktails, there’s always use for a good glass decanter. This one from Target’s Hearth & Hand collaboration line with Magnolia is particularly striking, though, making it a bar cart or table top ornament in its own right for just $24.99.

9. Room Spray and Diffuser

As your host probably knows, keeping your home smelling great can take a lot of ongoing effort. This $20 wellbeing aroma set includes a whole arsenal of aromas, complete with a candle, room spray, and reed diffuser that keep the vetiver and cedarwood fragrances flowing.

10. Oven Mitten and Potholder Set

No matter what level of cook you are, there are no two items more essential in the kitchen than an oven mitt and a potholder! However, this well-designed set is another perfect example of a useful item that was designed to be displayed—especially with this holiday-friendly color scheme. Plus, it’s just $13.

11. Glass Christmas Taper Candle Holders

Anyone accustomed to setting a table for guests knows how important it is to create a candlelit ambiance when it comes time to eat. These glass Christmas taper candle holders ($22 for the set) will draw as much attention as the flickering flames themselves.