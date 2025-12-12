11 Best Macy’s Gifts Under $20 Shoppers are Rushing to Buy

From cozy wraps to beauty finds, these Macy’s gifts under $20 are selling fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you gotten your holiday shopping done yet? If not, head to Macy’s or the Macy’s website. The department store offers many fantastic gift finds, many under $20. I recently did some shopping there and crossed lots of names off my list. And, many of the items were on major sale. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best Macy’s gifts under $20 that shoppers are rushing to buy.

1 A Beautiful and Warm Wrap

The temperature is dropping nationwide. What better time to give someone the gift of warmth? This Premier Comfort Cozy Plush Printed Wrap, 50″ x 70″ is a Macy’s Exclusive and on sale for $14.99, 63 percent off the original price of $40. “It’s Like Wearing a Favorite Blanket,” a shopper writes. “Got this for my daughter who is always complaining that our house is too cold when she visits. This is perfect…VERY soft and warm and easy to slip on and off. She loved it so much that I ordered another for her to have in her home. Not great looking, but it’s not meant to wear for an elegant evening out!”

2 Soft and “Beautiful” Touchscreen Gloves

Another great holiday gift? Gloves. These Steve Madden Women’s Cozy Touchscreen Gloves are another Macy’s Exclusive, on sale for almost half off at $10.50; 48% off with the code FRIEND. “Soft, beautiful, and excellent staple to have for this winter,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Macy’s Clothing and Accessories Deals Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Nike Adult Socks

Socks are a holiday gifting favorite for a reason: Everyone needs them. This set of Nike Unisex Everyday Plus Cushioned Training 6-Pairs Crew Socks is on sale for $19.99 from $28.00, and comes in various color options. “Excellent quality and soft fabric to the touch,” writes a shopper. “I was looking for a well made sock that was durable and soft with support. This brand and this particular type was the perfect fit. The material is definitely not cheap and they are wearing quite nicely. I am very satisfied.”

4 Makeup Sets, Like This One From MAC

There are so many makeup gift sets at Macy’s and some of them are even on sale. Get this MAC 2-Pc. Future Favourites Mini Lipstick & Mascara Gift Set for 15 percent off with the code FRIEND, bringing the price down to $17 from $20 for $31 worth of products.

5 A Hershey’s Kiss Candy Dish

My daughter loves Hershey’s Kiss chocolates, so I am definitely getting her this beautiful Godinger Hershey’s Kiss Candy Dish, on sale for $7.99 from $20. It comes in a variety of color options and is a perfect place to keep your chocolate. “What a lovely candy dish! Looks like it was made in the clouds and appeared on earth! Visually beautiful! Big enough to put plenty candy. A great gift!” writes a shopper.

6 A Silver Initial Charm

Macy’s offers a wide range of great jewelry options at every price point. I love this Holiday Lane Sterling Silver Initial Charm Necklace in Holiday Ornament, $16.99, 66 percent off the original price. “Nice little necklace I got for my daughter A is for her son. The letter is cute, built like a bubble letter. She loves it,” writes a shopper.

7 Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Socks

It’s a Ralph Lauren Christmas, and this pair of Polo Ralph Lauren Women’s Americana Polo Bear Crew Socks will help celebrate it in style. The adorable stocks are 30 percent off with the code FRIEND, bringing the price down to $11.20.

8 A Disney Necklace

Shopping for a Disney lover? There are many gift options at the department store, including this Disney Crystal Multi Color Station Mickey Mouse Necklace on sale for 70 percent off, just $14.99. “Beyond adorable,” writes a shopper. “I got this as a gift for a Disney fan and it is even prettier in person. It’s really beautiful and just the perfect size,” adds another.

9 Jordan Kids Socks

There are lots of Nike products at Macy’s, including this Nike Jordan Big Boys 3-Pack Varsity Jersey Crew Socks. The branded socks are over half off at $7.99 per pair, or less than $3 per pair.

10 An Aluminum Phone Stand

Functional gifts keep on giving, like this Urmust Aluminum Phone Stand for Desk. It is ideal for holding an iPhone at home or at work. Get the gold accessory for $19.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Macy’s Coats and Outfits to Wear Through Winter.

11 An Invisible Ink Journal

This Geoffrey’s Toy Box My Secrets Diary Invisible Ink Journal is a gift that will keep giving for years to come. They can write in their journal with an invisible ink pen, so nobody can read it. Get the clever gift for over half off with the code FRIEND, just $13.49.