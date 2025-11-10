7 Best Macy’s Coats and Outfits to Wear Through Winter

These Macy’s winter finds deliver cozy glamour with chic coats, dresses, and luxe layers.

Is there any department store more synonymous with Christmastime than Macy’s? Macy’s is getting us in the spirit. Maybe you’re deep into Hallmark content season and Dana has you covered there, but both versions of Miracle on 34th Street that featured Macy’s as the stage for its classic yuletide tale still slap too.

It’s the ultimate fantasy. I totally buy that Santa is real and scheming among us to be clear. However, a businesswoman single mother who has no time for love yet falls for her neighbor played by John Payne…that’s tracking less for me, but I would totally buy the clothes at the real-life Macy’s. If Christmas miracles do happen, please engage in the comments and tell me. Online shoppers skipping the line to Santa at Santaland or the parade can look to really beautiful clothes especially coats for women. I found the chicest 7 picks out of their new arrivals to treat your shelf.

1 Avec Les Filles Women’s Long Sleeves Printed Maxi Dress

I chose this long sleeved floral dress because it achieves a very similar vibe to this rose-bedecked Oscar La Renta turtleneck dress that isn’t online anymore.

2 Women’s Long Pile Faux-Fur Jacket, Macy’s Exclusive

This is really nice and tailored faux fur coat for going out on the town.

3 ASTR the Label Women’s Presleigh Collared Long-Sleeve Jacket

For a more casual look, I love this mostly polyester camel coat styled with tall boots and pretty much anything. Whether you’re layering or throwing this over a simple turtleneck dress, it’s so versatile.

4 Steve Madden Women’s Larkin Oversized Faux Fur Coat

Now we’re in the mob wife territory. You close this massive oversized coat with a magnet. Thank you Steve.

5 Donna Kara New York Women’s Wing Collar Belted Coat

The wing collar and the gold button that closes on the side are just screaming eleganza. Truly, a swelligant coat. It’s the most expensive find on this list, but I consider it splurge-worthy.

6 Adrianna Papell Women’s Faux Fur Bolero Jacket

I love this belt-able jet black bolero for a more fitted alternative to a massive fur coat.

7 MANGO Women’s Draped Neck Satin Blouse

The gathered neckline on this top is so chic and this is perfect for the office for my corporate girlies or dinner. Like liquid gold.