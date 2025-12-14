6 Best New Items From Target’s Vintage Christmas Line

Shop decoupage artist John Derian's whimsical, vintage-inspired Christmas collection.

There’s nothing like that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you unwrap a box of holiday décor and immediately fall in love. This season, Target teamed up with beloved decoupage artist John Derian to bring a whimsical, vintage-inspired Christmas collection that’s equal parts nostalgic and eye-catching: Think Santa smiles, classic wreaths, plush pillows, and stockings that tell a story.

Whether you’re decorating your own space or shopping for someone who loves holiday charm, these six new items from the John Derian for Target collection blend nostalgic charm with modern craftsmanship, making them must-haves for anyone looking to elevate their holiday décor this season from manteltop to mistletoe. Inspired by holidays past, these are the best new items from Target’s vintage Christmas line to buy right now.

1 This Charming Stocking Pair

First up are the Toy Print and Merry Christmas Floral stockings ($25 each). The toy-themed stocking features playful illustrations with green sequined accents and a tassel cuff, while the floral version showcases delicate lettering that reads “Merry Christmas.”

Both pieces are made from a textured cotton-linen blend that gives them a timeless, hand-crafted feel. Generously sized for small gifts and treats, these stockings bring nostalgic character to any mantel or staircase.

2 This Decorative Plush Tree with Ornaments

The Christmas Tree Pillow with Ball Ornaments ($45) is another standout. This 19-inch accent pillow features a classic tree illustration dotted with printed ornaments, offering cozy charm without overwhelming your décor. The soft watercolor effect blends easily with both traditional holiday colors and more modern palettes, making it a versatile seasonal piece.

3 This Antique-Looking Holiday Wall Decor

The Metal Mistletoe Hanging Wall Décor adds a touch of whimsy and romance to entryways or hallways. Its vintage-style silhouette feels special without being overly bold, and because it’s lightweight, it’s simple to hang anywhere you want to create a holiday moment. Best of all, it’s only $20.

4 This Classic Santa Pillow

Reminiscent of Coca-Cola’s earliest Christmas campaigns, this 18-inch Santa Pillow brings a cheerful, nostalgic spirit into any room. The detailed vintage artwork gives the $35 pillow a classic storybook look, and its plush feel makes it as comfortable as it is decorative.

5 This Festive Candle Centerpiece

The 5-Wick Wreath Candle ($15) doubles as both a scent experience and a visual centerpiece. With multiple wicks arranged inside a wreath-like base made of paraffin wax—as well as pink ribbons and red berries to top off the look—it creates beautifully even light and instantly sets a warm holiday mood.

6 This Party-Ready Poinsettia Wreath

Finally, the 26-inch Poinsettia Wreath ($45) from this vintage collection delivers rich red tones and layered floral detail that make a festive statement on any door or mantel. Bold yet classic, it’s the perfect finishing touch for any holiday home inspired by a sense of nature and nostalgia.