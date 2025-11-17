11 New Walmart and Target Candles That Smell More Expensive Than They Are

Including fall, winter, and non-seasonal scents.

Every season is candle season, but there’s something about this time of year that has me in candle heaven. However, buying candles has become an expensive hobby! After much scouring, I found a handful of $15-and-under candles from both Walmart and Target that smell ridiculously expensive. From fall and winter fragrances to non-seasonal scents, here are my top 11 picks.

1 Lavender Cashmere

Turn your home into a peaceful oasis with this Lavender Cashmere Candle from Target. It comes in three sizes (12.6 ounces, 22.4 ounces, and 35.8 ounces), with prices starting at $12 at Target.

2 Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Swirl

The winter holidays might be around the corner, but I’m still embracing the smells of autumn! This 3-Wick Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Swirl Candle ($14 at Walmart) is the epitome of fall, and it’s cute to look at.

3 Noble Fir & Pine

However, if you are itching for Christmas, snag this Noble Fir & Pine Candle from Walmart for only $5.

4 Lavender & Eucalyptus

“Relax the body. Calm the mind,” reads this Lavender & Eucalyptus Candle ($6) from Target—I think that’s a motto we could all embrace going into the holiday season. It’s made from a plant-based wax blend that’s infused with essential oils.

5 Fireside Flannel

These chilly fall nights have me dreaming of campfires and crunchy leaves. Target’s Fireside Flannel Candle embodies all these nostalgic feelings with notes of cinnamon and amber. A giant 15-ounce candle only costs $10.

6 Unscented Bubble Pillar Candle

I’m obsessed with this Unscented Bubble Pillar Candle from Walmart. It retails for $5 and comes in eight different colors to fit your tablescape and decor aesthetic.

7 Unscented Square Bubble Candle

Similarly, you can pick up its twin: An Unscented Square Bubble Candle ($6 at Walmart).

“An exceptionally practical, unscented candle. The standout quality is their clean and consistently impressive burn. Brightens up our space nicely while ensuring there’s no wax residue,” says one shopper.

8 Rustic Palo Santo

This Rustic Palo Santo Candle ($10) from Target has a strong fragrance profile with undertones of amyris, clove, vetiver, and incense.

“This is exactly everything I was hoping for in terms of candle longevity as well as scent. So beautiful minimalistic and aesthetic,” says one shopper.

Another wrote, “​​Honestly the perfect fall candle without being a fall candle!!”

9 Vanilla & Bergamot

Made from a soy wax blend, this Vanilla & Bergamot Candle ($12) from Target has a crackling wooden wick that gives the luxe ambiance of a fireplace.

10 Small Brass Fireside Spruce Bell Candle

Hailing from Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand collection is this antique-looking Small Brass Fireside Spruce Bell Candle ($9) that doubles as decor.

11 Fresh Cut Fraser

My eyes are also spying this Fresh Cut Fraser Candle, which comes in a Christmas-shaped jar. The two-wick candle, retailing $15 at Walmart, guarantees 50 hours of burn time.