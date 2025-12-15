From viral tech to stocking stuffers, these Walmart gifts are selling out fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Holiday shopping can be overwhelming, especially if you haven’t started yet. Walmart to the rescue! The superstore has endless gift ideas for everyone on your list, ranging from little stocking stuffers to big splurge gifts and everything in between. To help you start crossing names off your list, we have some fabulous gift recommendations. Here are the 7 best Walmart last-minute Christmas gifts hitting shelves this week.

1 A Casio G-Shock Watch

Casio G-Shock watches never go out of style. I am purchasing this Casio G-Shock GA2100 Digital Carbon Resin Men’s Watch GA2100-1A Black, which is on sale at Walmart, for my son. Usually $199, it is over half off, just $89, and makes a great holiday gift. “Get this G Shock NOW,” writes a shopper. “One of my favorite G Shocks and i have many. Classy yet rugged.”

2 The Oura 4 Ring

I recently upgraded to an Oura 4 ring and am impressed by the next-level health tracking capabilities. It does everything from monitoring your cardiovascular health to tracking your sleep habits. Since I started wearing it, I have received numerous compliments and questions, and it seems to be one of the most requested gift items this holiday season. Get the ring in a variety of finishes at Walmart, starting at $349.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Needoh Squishies Set

Due to the nature of my job, my children have access to most toys and gadgets. One of the most requested items from my daughter? Anything from Needoh. She is obsessed with the Advent calendar this month and also asked for squishies for Christmas, including this Needoh Nice Ice Baby Multi Pack, which includes four small ice-cube squishies for $9.99.

4 And This Ring POP Squishi Toy That Smells Like Candy

Another fun scented squish toy that my daughter asked for? The Incredible Group Ring POP Pink & Green Squishi Toy, $10.98. This brand offers a wide range of squishies shaped and scented like your favorite candy, including Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish. These also make great stocking stuffers.

5 A Set of Gorgeous Knives

I recently shared a photo of my new cutlery set from Schmidt Brothers and received many questions about it. The Schmidt Brothers Cutlery 14-Piece Acacia Forged Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, Acacia Wood Handle is a less expensive version of my set, but it makes a great gift for any cook. Get it for $116.90.

6 Ferrero Rocher Chocolates

Chocolate always makes a great gift. This Ferrero Rocher, Premium Milk Chocolate Hazelnut, Individually Wrapped, 12-Count, Holiday Chocolate Gift Box is shaped like a tree and makes a great, reasonably priced gift for friends, teachers, or coworkers with a sweet tooth. Get it for $10.28.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

7 And, Holiday Press On Nails From KISS

Give the gift of nails! My daughter and her friends are obsessed with stick-on nails, which have come a long way since I was a kid. This KISS imPRESS Press On Nails Limited Edition Holiday Gift Set #12, 3-Pack, 90 Fake Nails, is a great gift for kids, tweens, and teens who are manicure-inspired. Get it for $15.97.