Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Items as CVS for $5 Cheaper

If you’ve been cruising through CVS Pharmacy to stock up on everyday items, you might want to rethink your next shopping run. Dollar Tree is selling many of the exact same everyday essentials for significantly less—and in some cases, the savings are as high as $5.74.

And unlike CVS, you don’t need a never-ending receipt full of coupons to get the most bang for your buck at Dollar Tree. Here’s a side-by-side breakdown of where you’ll find the better deal on popular products like paper towels, batteries, and more.

1 Paper towels – save $2.69

At Dollar Tree, you can get one Double Roll of Bounty Paper Towels, which has 82 sheets per roll, for $3.00.

Stock up on two rolls for $6, and you’ll be spending $2.69 less at the dollar store than at CVS, where a pack of two Double Rolls is going for $8.69.

2 Batteries – save $4.59

At Dollar Tree, you can score a 4-pack of AA batteries for $3. Meanwhile, a 4-pack of AA batteries at CVS is $7.59.

That’s a savings of $4.59—and by the way, neither of these battery packs is name brand. So, for everyday use, especially in low-drain devices, Dollar Tree batteries are a smarter (and cheaper) buy.

3 Candle lighter – save $5.74

‘Tis the season of lighting citronella candles to enjoy the great outdoors bug-free. At Dollar Tree, you can buy a 12-inch butane candle lighter for $1.25.

At CVS, a similar lighter costs $6.99. It offers the perk of being “flexible,” helping you to reach hard places. But is that worth the higher price?

4 Laundry detergent – save $0.15 per load

When it’s laundry day and you’re out of detergent, consider this: At Dollar Tree, a bag of ARM and HAMMER Plus OxiClean 5-in-1 Power Paks, which contains 24 paks, costs $5.00. 0.20

At CVS, you can get a larger bag of 42 paks with the added bonus of “odor blasters,” but it will cost you $14.99.

By choosing the Dollar Tree bag, even though you can do fewer washes with your haul, you’ll be saving 15 cents per load.

5 Sponges – save $0.75 per sponge

You can pat yourself on the back for cleaning up after dinner and saving money while doing so (you rockstar, you). At Dollar Tree, a two-pack of no-scratch scrub sponges goes for $1.50.

At CVS, you can get a three-pack of no-scratch scrub sponges for $4.19. While you may be bringing home more sponges overall, each sponge is $1.40. However, at Dollar Tree, each sponge is only 75 cents.

See? Sometimes it really pays off to price compare.