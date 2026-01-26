49-Cent Clearance Sale Arrives at Ross Stores This Week

Shoppers are finding major markdowns on holiday decor, clothing, and so much more.

Even the dollar store doesn’t charge just a dollar anymore, but if you live near a Ross Dress for Less store, you can get items for less than a buck. According to eagle-eyed shoppers all across social media, the retailer’s famous year-end clearance sale starts this week. You’ll find everything from clothes and shoes to home decor for as low as 49 cents!

January is the best time to shop at Ross.

As Best Life previously explained, Ross’ fiscal-year calendar actually ends in January, at which time it kicks off its end-of-year-clearance sale before restarting the calendar in February. But because of the rock-bottom prices this sale offers, it’s become known as the “49-cent sale.”

In the past, shoppers have snagged winter apparel for $0.49, mirrors for $4, and multiple clothing items ranging from $0.49 to $2. A former Ross employee even went as far as to say that almost the entire store gets marked down to $5 or less.

The 49-cent clearance sale starts this week.

And now, the time has come for the 2026 sale.

In years past, Ross itself has not advertised the 49-cent clearance sale, but this year, they have it posted all over their social media channels, confirming that today is the big day.

As The Krazy Coupon Lady explains in a TikTok video, the sale functions more like a “scavenger hunt.” So, don’t expect to find neatly organized racks of super-cheap items, but rather, be prepared to sort through every department.

“You’re looking for the pinkish-purplish 49-cent tags,” The Krazy Coupon Lady instructs. “We had the most luck last year with holiday decor, winter clothing, and baby clothes.” And be ready for stores to be packed and lines to be long.

You might also have luck searching for green price tags. As Ross employee @raecoupons shared in a video last year, throughout January, the store marks items down, with the lowest prices hitting at the end of the month.

“I work there and it’s not on everything. It’s for the clearance items that have been in the store for a long time and after the 3rd markdown it goes to $0.49,” shared another Ross employee who commented on @raecoupons’ video.

@thekrazycouponlady The Ross $0.49 sale is almost here—our prediction: Jan. 26 🛍️ Yes, it’s real (even though Ross never officially announces it). Here’s what you need to know: Look for those pink/purple $0.49 tags in-store, be ready for the scavenger hunt, and expect crowds because somehow everyone knows when this happens. Last year’s best finds? Holiday decor, winter clothes, and baby items. Pro tip: be patient and kind to the employees—they’re dealing with the chaos too! Have you experienced the 49-cent sale before? Drop your predictions and tips in the comments! 👇 #RossDressForLess #Ross49CentSale #RossClearance #ClearanceSale #ClearanceHunting ♬ original sound – The Krazy Coupon Lady

Ross marks items down on Mondays.

It’s not surprising that the official start date is Monday, Jan. 26, as Ross employees confirm that the store does markdowns all year long on Mondays.

“I work at Ross, they do a whole store mark down once a year in January. But usually we do mark downs every Monday but one week home, the next week dresses, the following week kids etc..,” an employee commented on another TikTok video.

Plus, as Best Life previously shared, “On Tuesdays, Ross offers a 10 percent senior discount for shoppers 55 and older.”