11 Best Ross Dress for Less New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This January

From Sephora beauty to name-brand shoes, these Ross finds are already selling fast.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the weekend, I dragged my son to Ross Dress for Less. It was the first time I had been to the store in a few weeks, and things looked very different. Nearly all of the holiday merchandise had been cleared away, and spring had started springing. From Valentine’s Day gifts and decor to fresh new clothing items, shoes, and even Sephora beauty and makeup finds, there were so many throw-in-your-cart-worthy items. What should you shop for this month? Here are 11 Ross Dress for Less new arrivals hitting shelves this January.

1 Sephora Beauty Products

Ross had many Sephora finds at significantly lower prices than retail. Most of the best items were encased in plastic to prevent theft. This Drunk Elephant Hydra and the Bright set retails for $29, and Ross is selling it for $19.99.

2 This Cute True Religion Purse

True Religion is having a comeback year. I loved this adorable little denim purse for just $29.99. It’s half off retail price and features beautiful stitching and small silver accents.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 A 6-Piece Bedding Set

The most frustrating thing about most sheet sets is that they only come with two pillowcases. This Queen Restyle set includes four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. All items are reversible. The entire wrinkle-resistant set is $19.99.

4 A Soft, Reese’s Blanket

Looking for a clever gift for your sweetheart with a sweet tooth? This Reese’s blanket is super soft, cozy, and adorable. Ross is always a great place to buy throw blankets, as there are so many options and they are all a steal. This one was $14.99.

5 Ramen Noodle Bowls

My daughter loves eating ramen, so I picked up a few of these adorable sets for her. Each comes with a themed “take out bowl” and chopsticks, making the whole ramen experience even more fun.

6 OXO Pop 5 Piece Set

Are you hoping to organize your pantry? Visit Ross, where you can get the OXO Soft Work Pop Container 5-piece set for well under retail. I keep all my pasta, cereal, and snacks in these fool-proof plastic containers that seal and open easily.

7 Cute Mugs

Ross had a bunch of great mugs. I really liked these King and Queen mugs, which make a great couple gift or even a fun Valentine’s gift for your significant other.

8 An Adidas Hat

This Adidas Originals hat was looking lonely, and I had to get it. It was just $9.99 and retails for over double. And it’s a total classic.

9 Hoka

There were SO MANY surprising name-brand sneakers at my Ross. From Hoka running shoes to Nike Dunks, I was shocked to find such great styles in neutral colors for well under retail. This pair of Hoka was over $30 under retail price.

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

10 And, These Patent Leather Dr. Martens

These patent leather Dr. Martens were cool 30 years ago when I was a teen, and they are still cool today. Would you rather pay $80 at Ross or $120 or more at other stores? I’ll get mine at Ross.

11 And, So Much Preppy Bedding

Teens and tween change their minds about what’s cool every day, so why pay full price for their bedding? The bedding department offered many teen-and tween-approved bedding sets from brands like Juicy Couture and Betsey Johnson, priced at around $20.