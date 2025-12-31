Stay warm this winter with cozy comforters and blankets from Ross Dress for Less.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you haven’t been to Ross Dress for Less lately, you are missing out. The discount store, which I have been shopping at since I was a kid, is a secret source of so many home goods. Unlike T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, Ross doesn’t list products on its website. To discover the best merchandise, you have to walk into the store. During a recent shopping trip, I noticed an abundance of cozy bedding, perfect for winter. Here are the 10 best new cozy comforters and blankets from Ross Dress for Less to start the New Year warm.

1 A Pink Christian Siriano Set

I love the Christian Siriano New York home collection because it brings glamorous, sophisticated style to your home on a budget. This textured four-piece bedding set includes a comforter, two shams, and a decorative pillow, all for just $36.99, less than a throw blanket at most stores!

2 This Insanely Soft Ann Taylor Sherpa Throw

I wish you could feel how soft this gorgeous Ann Taylor throw is. The filled reversible rabbit-faux-fur sherpa throw is thick, soft, and fluffy. It was literally my favorite find in the entire store. Get it for $24.99 and enjoy hours upon hours of luxurious comfort.

3 This Masculine and Dark Vince Camuto Comforter Set

If you are going for a dark, moody, or masculine vibe, there are several options at Ross. This Vince Camuto Home comforter set includes a comforter and two shams and is made of a luxurious faux fur that makes it hard to get out of bed. The King set is just $56.99 compared to over $100 retail.

4 This Geometric Print Set

If you want to add a touch of knit texture and an attention-grabbing geometric pattern to your space, this Tribeca Collection set is a solid option. It looks much more expensive than it is, with a print that interior designers would approve of. The faux cashmere fabric is super soft. Get two shams and a full/queen comforter for $52.99.

5 A Feather Knit and Sherpa Reversible Set

What’s even better than a sherpa comforter? One that is feather knit on the other side. This reversible King set from Soho Loft features gorgeous green-and-white stripes and is incredibly soft, no matter which side you choose. It comes with a comforter and two shams for $54.99.

6 A Soft and Feminine Embossed Set for Under $42

If you are looking for something super girly and feminine, but don’t want to spend much, Ross has the perfect set. This Marseille set includes two shams and an embossed plush comforter, all for $41.99.

7 And, a Bow Throw

There are tons of bow throws out there right now, but this Juicy Couture drop is the cutest. It features a print of numerous bows in various patterns and is very preppy, according to my daughter. Get the oversized plush throw for just $14.99.

8 A Plaid John Deere Set

I love that tractor brand, John Deere, makes bedding. This plaid set is perfect for a manly man who also enjoys a super cozy bed. The comforter is reversible, plush, and sherpa, and the set comes with two shams. Get it for $49.99.

9 Another Cozy Plush Throw

I am sort of addicted to cozy throw blankets. This Beekman Home blanket is a little on the expensive side at $49.99, but it feels ultra luxurious. It is also oversized, measuring 60 inches by 70 inches.

10 An Andrew Marc New York Set

This Andrew Marc New York set has an upscale, designer look and feel. It is an 8-piece set that includes a flat and fitted sheet, two pillowcases, two shams, an embroidered pillow, and a comforter, all for $46.99.