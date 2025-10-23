The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whenever I am on the hunt for bedding, HomeGoods is my first stop. Recently, my daughter wanted to redo her room with a LoveShackFancy aesthetic. There was no way I was paying hundreds of dollars for designer bedding, so I headed to my local HomeGoods, and guess what? We found sheets, blankets, and a duvet she loved even more than the LoveShackFancy-branded ones for a fraction of the price. Last week, I hit my local store and found lots of bedding buys, ranging from serious steals in the clearance section to the coziest winter bedding imaginable. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods bedding finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Lots of Clearance Sheet Sets

There are many great sheet sets from the summer on clearance right now, and you can get some steals. For example, this King set of William Morris sheets is just $29, reduced from $59.99 and an original price of $100. Even if you don’t want to use them now, I often buy these sets cheap and throw them in the closet until the weather heats up.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

2 Holiday Sets Galore

HomeGoods is getting in lots of holiday sheet sets. I love this Christmas tree flannel sheet set from the Handcrafted in Turkey collection. The Turkish flannel sheets are so soft and I love the neutral pattern. Get a King set for $49.99.

3 Throw Pillows

I love changing out the throw pillows on my bed every season. HomeGoods has a lot of colors and patterns right now. Many of them match sheet and comforter sets, but you can’t go wrong with a fluffy shearling or neutral color.

4 This Amazing Sherpa Comforter Set

I am kicking myself for not buying this ultra-cozy Oakley Woods 2-piece comforter set for my daughter’s room. It is honestly the softest blanket ever and can be easily laundered. The comforter and shame cost $59.99.

5 Pendleton Sheet Sets

As someone who lived in Oregon for six years, I am a forever fan of the Americana brand Pendleton. HomeGoods always carries a great selection of goodies, often offering a rustic vibe. The sheet sets are super high-quality. I am digging all the plaid options for winter.

6 And, So Much Laura Ashley

Another one of my forever favorite brands, Laura Ashley, is doing HomeGoods right. I found tons of gorgeous sheets and comforter sets at my store, many of them giving LoveShackFancy feels for a fraction of the price. These sheets are always super soft and high-quality.

RELATED: 8 Best New HomeGoods Decor Finds to Grab Before They’re Gone.

7 And, These Super Luxurious Flannel Sheets

You will pay at least $40 more for this Dormisette Luxury Flannel duvet cover set anywhere else. HomeGoods is always a great place to score deals on brand names for so much less than retail. This duvet is neutral with a cozy, masculine vibe and oh-so-soft.