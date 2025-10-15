8 Best New HomeGoods Decor Finds to Grab Before They’re Gone

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whatever space in your home you need to dress up, HomeGoods is the perfect spot to find everything you need. From cozy pillows and blankets to candles, small furniture pieces, lamps, and artwork, the discount store has options at every price point and for endless aesthetics. I made my weekly trip to the local HomeGoods in Dresher, PA, and found so many exceptional items this week. If you are a seasoned shopper, you know that the best finds sell super fast. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods decor finds to grab before they’re gone.

1 Lots of Fun Artwork

HomeGoods has so many artwork options. Recently, I have been gravitating toward all these super fun Sarah Shah pieces, like this white tiger piece with a bamboo-style frame. If it’s not your style, there are many other options, some more conservative and others contemporary.

RELATED: 19 Best New HomeGoods Christmas Decor Finds to Grab Now.

2 All the Holiday Candles Are Arriving

I love buying candles at HomeGoods, especially those that double as decor. There are many festive new options, like this Christmas Morning candle shaped like a fireplace. Even after this candle burns, you can use the ceramic house for storage or simply decor.

3 Beautiful Frames

HomeGoods is here for your gallery wall or framing project. There is a great selection right now in various sizes and styles. Make sure to check the full-size art area for hanging frames and the aisle that usually houses the smaller shelf frames.

4 Matching Lamp Sets

All the interior designers I know hit HomeGoods when new shipments come in so they can have first dibs on the lamp sets. I found this pair right off the cart, and it’s probably already gone.

5 Big Lanterns

Over in the candle section, there are always oversized lanterns in various sizes and metal finishes. I love these for year-round decor, but they look especially great during the holidays, filled with big red candles.

6 These Stunning Organge Panthers

I was so obsessed with these bold orange panthers that are such an Hermes vibe that I bought both of them. They are currently living underneath my framed Hermes scarf in my office. So chic.

7 Gorgeous, High-End Rugs

There are a lot of cheap rugs (many of them cheap-looking) at HomeGoods, but you can also find high-end, luxury fiber rugs. This Becki Owens rug is handmade from wool and is exponentially less at HomeGoods than retail. I saw similar rugs for thousands on the designer’s website.

RELATED: 7 Best HomeGoods Fall Finds That Just Landed in Stores.

8 A LoveShackFancy Looking Vanity Stool

I love this floral vanity stool sized for a kid. It looks very LoveShackFancy but costs so much less than the viral designer alternative.