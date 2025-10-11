The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are shopping for gifts, ranging from birthday or teacher gifts to holiday gifts for everyone on your list, stop by HomeGoods. The store, famous for having sensational deals on bedding, kitchen products, food, seasonal decorations, and furniture, also carries a wide assortment of gift items. And, during the holiday season, the store definitely amps up its gift-worthy options. I traveled to my local store this week and found many giftable items. Here are the 8 best new HomeGoods gift finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Beautiful Travel Bags

If you want to splurge, head to HomeGoods, where the higher-end goodies are hidden in locked glass cases. I found this gorgeous leather-accented overnight bag from Italian brand Bonfanti Borse. Good luck finding these at most places in the United States; if you do, they will be much more expensive than $169.99.

2 Adorable Snuggle Tail Blankets

Shopping for a kid? These snuggle tail blankets are adorable and ultra comfortable. There are lots of options for boys and girls.

3 Coffee Table Books

While there weren’t many coffee table books on my recent shopping trip, I am confident HomeGoods will soon get stocked with many options. These are great giftable items. For example, as a fashion lover, I would love to receive this beautiful Chanel book. Another reason I think books make a great gift? Whenever the recipient sees it on their shelf or coffee table, they will think of you.

4 Dutch Ovens Galore

HomeGoods always has a generous assortment of Dutch ovens at various price points, starting with budget-friendly, high-quality, on-trend colored options from Lodge to the occasion Le Creuset.

5 Picture Frames Filled with Photos

A thoughtful but affordable gift is always a framed photo. HomeGoods has so many expensive-looking frames in every aesthetic.

6 A Set of GreenPan Cookware

There are lots of cookware sets at my HomeGoods, including this one from GreenPan, which is so much less than retail. I also found a stunning All-Clad set on clearance.

7 And, Henckels Knives

You can also treat your chef recipient to a fresh knife set. Again, there are many to choose from, starting with budget-friendly options to luxury, name-brand sets from Henckels.

8 So Many Stanleys

Water bottles are always an option. I was shocked by how many Stanleys my HomeGoods had on display this week in almost every color imaginable. This was just the endcap of the aisle, where the rest of them were. Again, these are great teacher gifts, especially if you serve them up with a gift card to their go-to coffee spot.