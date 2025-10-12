7 Best HomeGoods Fall Finds That Just Landed in Stores

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

At least once a week, I make a pilgrimage to HomeGoods. While you can shop online for Marshalls’ and T.J. Maxx’s home department, the only way to shop for HomeGoods is in person. During my shopping trip this week, I found so many great items. If you are curious about what is happening at the store, Halloween is starting to get marked down, and Christmas items are flooding the front aisles. There are also many cozy items, including fluffy blankets and throw pillows, entering the store, and the holiday gift section is expanding fast. There are also lots of great sales going on. Here are the 7 best HomeGoods fall finds, brand new this October.

1 Lots of New Decor

I found many striking decor items in the store, including this endcap of modern-feeling statues. Now and then, I see a fantastic item in this aisle, which always houses random pieces, bookends, boxes, and more.

2 So Many Sheet Sets on Clearance

The store is definitely carrying more winter bedding, including flannel sheets, plaids, cozy blankets, and more. This means they are marking down many of the crisp cotton sheets that have been around since summer. You can find sensational deals on designer bedding, like this William Morris king sheet set for $29.

3 So Many Fall Dutch Ovens

Soup and stew season is here, and it’s time to get your simmer on. HomeGoods has so many enticing Dutch oven options in fall colors in so many sizes.

4 Entertaining Must-Haves

HomeGoods is also amping up entertaining items. I don’t even drink, but I gravitated toward these Moscow mule sets in hammered metals.

5 Lots of Great Office Organization Items

If you need a little motivation to organize your office, visit HomeGoods. Many matching products, like mail and paper organizers, pen and pencil cups, and magazine boxes, are functional and super chic.

6 Gorgeous, Wool Rugs

HomeGoods is a source for cheap rugs, but you can also find costly, high-quality rugs for less. I am a sucker for a good wool rug. This Lauren Ralph Lauren rug on clearance looks like it should cost over $1,000, but is on clearance for under $300.

7 A Cute Bar Cart

You are missing out if you don’t have at least one bar cart in your house. Even if you don’t drink, bar carts are amazingly versatile. You can use them to organize cosmetics, display records, a coffee bar, or curate a little display of all sorts of items. I found this modern-looking one at my store, but there are options for all aesthetics.