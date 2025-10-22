The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I recently started getting organized. One of my close friends, a professional organizer, instructed me to go to HomeGoods. “They have the best assortment of storage items for less,” she said. The important thing when shopping for storage items is to try to opt for matching sets. For example, if you are working on a closet or pantry, stick to a single material, whether it is clear acrylic, wood, or textile. Matching is even more critical if you are organizing more exposed shelving units. Luckily, HomeGoods has a little bit of everything. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods storage finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Chic Bar Cart

Sure, bar carts are designed to keep all your drink-making materials organized and in one place. But you can also use them to stay organized all around your house. They work in bathrooms, kitchens, dining rooms, craft areas, and even as plant carts.

RELATED: 8 Best New HomeGoods Decor Finds to Grab Before They’re Gone.

2 So Many Baskets

HomeGoods is always my go-to spot for baskets. They come in all shapes and sizes, with handles and lids and various colors. They also always have a lot of nesting options.

3 Lots of Clear Plastic Bins and Drawers

I am a sucker for acrylic organizing bins, drawers, and organizers. Why? They match everything and can be easily mixed and matched. HomeGoods literally has these in every shape and size possible. I have so many in my home and tend to rotate them into different rooms as needed.

4 Lots of Office Options

Before visiting HomeGoods, assess your needs. If you have a lot of papers lying around, one of these shelved organizers will help you sort them all. Do you have a lot of files or magazines? Invest in some matching holders, like those above. There are lots of options, whatever your aesthetic is.

5 Nesting Bins

I found these faux leather nesting bins, which are unique but very functional. They come in various sizes and a few neutral color options.

6 Kitchen Items Galore

HomeGoods has many kitchen organization tools, ranging from under-the-sink shelving to endless sponge holders. I was shocked to find so many options on the end cap.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Finds You’ll Want to Grab This Week.

7 And, Costmetics Organizers

My daughter’s room is cluttered with skincare products and cosmetics. Investing in a few cosmetics organizers was a game-changer in tidying up her space and keeping it that way. While I like the clear look, I also appreciate some color on a cosmetics organizer to hide items you might not want on display.