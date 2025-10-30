7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Christmas Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Ross bedding finds bring festive flair and cozy comfort to your holiday bedroom.

The easiest way to get your bedroom decked out in the Christmas spirit is to buy some holiday bedding. I recently visited my local Ross store and found so many amazing sets of Christmas sheets, and they were all super affordable. Ross has a range of sheet sizes, from twin to king, so many patterns, and also various fabrics. What sheets should you buy for the holiday season? Here are the 7 best new Ross Dress for Less Christmas bedding sets hitting shelves this week.

1 This Set of Grinch Flannel Sheets

Have a Merry Grinchmas with this adorable set of Grinch-themed sheets. Made of super-soft flannel, the four-piece set comes with a flat and fitted sheet plus two pillow shams. It is only $32.99, but it retails for over $45 at other stores.

2 More Adultish Flannel Sheets

If you prefer white sheets but want to add a cozy and festive touch to your room, check out this set of flannel sheets from Evergreen Grove. They are covered in Christmas trees, snowflakes, and deer and made of luxurious Turkish flannel. The Queen set is $32.99.

3 Preppy, Pretty, and Festive Bows

My daughter is still fully invested in the whole preppy aesthetic, which in 2025 translates to all things girly, LoveShackFancy, and a touch of Shabby Chic. She is obsessed with anything that has bows on it, so her holiday sheets will be no exception. I love this Festive Joy set, which totally checks all the boxes. The King set is a steal at $20.99.

4 A Neutral Holiday Plaid

This set of flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer has a masculine and neutral vibe but still feels cozy and wintery. They are great for keeping on your bed past the holidays and until it gets warm enough to retire flannel for the season. The 100 percent cotton flannel set is $39.99 for a king and comes with a flat, fitted sheet and two shams.

5 And, This Candycan Inspired Set

My daughter would also go for this preppy set. Not only does it have bows, but it is also themed around candy. The whole candy-inspired Christmas vibe is also popular. Most of the Christmas decorations in her room are, you guessed it, pink and feature lots of candy shapes.

6 Cozy Throw Blankets

A holiday bed isn’t complete without a holiday throw blanket. Whichever set of sheets you decide to get, make sure to grab a cozy blanket to throw on top. I love keeping a throw blanket on my bed so that when I watch television or read, I don’t have to get under the covers. Most of the holiday throw blankets at Ross are around $20.

7 And, These Rustic Beekman Home Sheets

This rustic set of flannel sheets also has a masculine feel. The Beekman Home set of Turkish flannel sheets, which are 100 percent cotton, is just $37.99 for king size.