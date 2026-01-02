These fresh Ross Dress for Less home finds make it easy to refresh your space for 2026.

2026 is here. Can you believe it? It seems like just yesterday Christmas decorations were arriving at stores, and now they are all on major clearance. I recently visited my local Ross Dress for Less store and was delighted to find so many exceptional spring items. My home needs a spring refresh, and there were many refreshing finds, ranging from Valentine’s Day decor to organizing items and the coziest bedding ever. Here are the 7 best new home finds from Ross Dress for Less.

1 This Compact Shelving Unit

Ross doesn’t have as many furniture pieces as Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, but occasionally you can find a hidden gem. This small, light-colored wood bookshelf was displayed in the middle of the store, and it honestly looks like a high-quality piece. It is ideal for small spaces, offering four shelves to display your decorations, books, and photos.

2 So Many Valentine’s Day Decorations

Valentine’s Day decorations are all over the store. I found everything from love-inspired wall art to romantic scented candles. In the kitchen aisle, I found these hand towels, which will add Valentine’s Day spirit to your cooking space.

3 Lots of Great Bedding Sets

Ross has so many cozy bedding sets. This reversible Soho Loft set was one of my favorites because it features a comfortable knit on one side and sherpa on the other. I love the spring-inspired shades of green, which feel fresh and cool.

4 Faux Leather Throw Pillows

If you are like me, it is painful to store all your holiday throw pillows away for the season. Fortunately, there are also many new throw pillow options, including this faux leather set. It includes two pillows that look and feel like genuine leather, priced at $21.99 each.

5 A Gallery Frame

This one-and-done gallery frame is perfect for displaying your favorite photos of the year. All the frames are attached to one another and ready to hang, eliminating the need to measure and hammer numerous nails into the wall. Get the set of six for $12.99.

6 And, Lots of Cozy Throw Blankets

There are so many bougie throw blankets at Ross right now. I keep faux fur throws on my sofas, chairs, and bed through the start of spring. This Beekman Home blanket was the priciest but my favorite at $49.99, looking and feeling super luxurious.

7 And, Storage Baskets

I am investing in new storage baskets this year to get organized. There were some gorgeous and affordable options at my store. Here are some of the best ones I found.