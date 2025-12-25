4 Spaces in Your Home to Reset Before January, According to Professional Organizers

Small changes can make a big impact.

As the calendar flips, many of us feel the urge to start fresh—but that doesn’t mean tackling a massive decluttering project during an already busy season. Professional organizers say the secret is making small changes with a big impact.

“No one needs a huge decluttering project in December,” Rachel Rosenthal, organizing expert and founder of Rachel and Company, recently told Veranda. She encourages “one percent improvements”—tiny wins that add up to lasting change: “One drawer. One shelf. Ten minutes. It is amazing how much lighter you feel after even the tiniest win. And it builds momentum.”

Ready to tackle the mess and tame the clutter? Here are four key areas of your home worth resetting before January.

1. Pantry

The pantry works overtime during the holidays, yet it’s often overlooked when it comes time to clean.

“It is the heart of the home during the holidays but also the space we ignore the most,” says Rosenthal. “A quick pantry reset makes cooking, hosting, and even grocery shopping so much easier. It is one of the fastest ways to feel in control again.”

Holiday treats and specialty ingredients can quickly pile up in December, so this is a good place to begin.

“After the influx of holiday treats, pantries and refrigerators can become cluttered with gifts, expired items and half-used ingredients,” Gretchen Moen, chief clutter cutter of Cut the Clutter, recently told Good Housekeeping. Clearing space now can also support healthier eating habits in the new year, she notes.

2. Bathrooms

Bathrooms—especially guest baths—are another high-impact reset zone. Laura Kinsella, founder and owner of Urbanorganyze, advises doing a quick sweep before January.

“Corral items under the sink to clear the counter of clutter, and gently crack open that medicine cabinet to see if anything’s about to avalanche out,” she told Veranda. Her biggest rule: “Ditch expired medications and cosmetics; if they’re past their date, they’re ineffective at best and harmful at worst.”

Kinsella adds that this is a space to tackle sooner rather than later—ideally before the holidays, if you plan to welcome company: “Guests may or may not sneak a peek, so it’s always better to be prepared.”

3. Coat Closets

As we welcome guests into our homes for the holidays, many of us stash our messes out of sight in the coat closet. This space fills up fast during winter, with extra coats, shoes, bags, and more creating instant chaos.

That’s why Rosenthal recommends targeting this area before January—allowing you to open up more storage space for the new year.

“If you open a door and things fall out, that is your sign,” says Rosenthal. “A quick tidy makes the whole home feel more welcoming.”

4. Most-Used Rooms

Finally, focus on where you live most. Reducing visible clutter in high-traffic areas can dramatically improve how your home feels.

“January is the perfect time to refresh and reset after the busy holiday season,” Lindsay Melvin, owner and lead organizer of Orchid Organizing, told Good Housekeeping. She recommends starting with “areas that have accumulated post-celebration mess—the kitchen, living room and entryway.”

So, as you head into the new year, remember that every little change you make in your home can add up. Small resets now can make January feel lighter—and far more manageable.