10 Best Dog Breeds for People Who Prefer Quiet Homes, According to Veterinarians

Veterinarians say these dog breeds are calmer, quieter companions for peaceful homes.

If you’re empty nesters, or have always preferred keeping your home a quieter, more peaceful place to escape from everyday stressors, your dog breed can matter more than ever. Certain breeds are known for their calmer nature, being an ideal snuggly companion for someone who prefers a quiet house. “Dogs’ individual personalities vary,” Dr. Nathaniel Rakestraw, DVM with TelaVets.com, said. “Early socialization and positive reinforcement training help minimize barking. A well-exercised and mentally stimulated dog is less likely to bark from boredom or frustration.” Here are 10 breeds known for being on the quieter side, according to an industry expert.

1 Basenji

For a breed with a calming presence that can be a loyal companion while still being fairly quiet, a Basenji is a wonderful option. “Basenji don’t bark like other dogs. Instead they yodel or make unusual vocalizations,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “Their naturally low noise personality makes them ideal companions for serene households.”

2 Greyhound

Greyhounds are sweet and fairly quiet, plus they love to snuggle with their owners. “Greyhounds spend most of their day relaxing, even though they’re known as racing dogs,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “At home they’re quite gentle and content with lounging after a walk.”

3 Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are quite relaxed, making them great pets for owners who prefer to keep a calm home. “Mellow and slow moving charming dogs are the Basset Hounds,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “They use their voice only when necessary and are more likely to snore than bark.”

4 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

My good friend has two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and they love to lounge on the couch and cuddle with their owners. “Cavaliers are calm companions who vocalize when something truly matters,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “Known as being a lap dog with a sweet sense of compassion.”

5 Shih Tzu

A Shih Tzu is a snuggly breed, known to be calm majority of the time, especially compared to other breeds. “Bred to be companion dogs, and are happy to cuddle,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “They tend to bark only when they want your attention. They’re great dogs for relaxed, peaceful homes.”

6 French Bulldog

Adorable French Bulldogs don’t have a reputation for being loud or disruptive, making them an ideal pet for owners wanting to maintain their peaceful home. “Frenchies are known [for] having a laid-back, friendly personality,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “They don’t tend to be big barkers.”

7 Whippet

A Whippet is another breed that owners can rely on to be a calm companion to spend time with at home. “Whippets are sprinter outdoors but couch potatoes indoors,” Dr. Rakestraw said. “They’re typically calm and quiet, making them excellent for noise sensitive owners.”

8 Italian Greyhound

The Italian Greyhound is on the quiet side compared to other breeds, making them an affectionate option when searching for the right breed. “Quiet by nature Italian Greyhounds like indoor time,” Dr. Rakestraw said about the breed. “They are minimal barkers especially in calm environments.”

9 Bichon Frise

A Bichon Frise has a reputation of not being too vocal. “Bichons can be quiet companions when trained early,” Dr. Rakestraw mentioned. “They’re sociable without being overly vocal.”

10 Japanese Chin

The Japanese Chin is a breed that tends to enjoy their time at home, as well, cuddling and spending time with their owner without being loud. “Japanese Chins are low-noise dogs that bond closely with their humans and enjoy relaxed home life,” Dr. Rakestraw said.