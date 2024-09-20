Are Purebred Dogs Really More Prone to Health Problems? Here’s What Science Says

There are plenty of great reasons to adopt, not shop, when it comes to getting a pooch. But if your aversion to purebred dogs stems from the idea that they’re more prone to health problems, a new study says you may have been misled.

The 2023 research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Medicine, sought to “estimate the lifetime prevalence of medical conditions among US dogs and to determine whether purebred dogs have higher lifetime prevalence of specific medical conditions compared to mixed-breed dogs.” It ended up busting the myth that because they are “overbred,” single-breed canines are significantly more prone to health problems.

The researchers conducted their analysis using data collected through the Dog Aging Project (DAP) Health and Life Experience Survey. After reviewing the medical information from 27,541 companion dogs, they narrowed their analysis to include the 10 most commonly reported medical conditions in each of the 25 most common dog breeds within that cohort.

The team identified a total of 53 medical conditions within the 25 most popular breeds. The owners of roughly 22 percent of purebred dogs and 20 percent of mixed-breed dogs reported that the animal had no medical conditions. The most common medical concerns among the remaining animals were dental problems, osteoarthritis, Giardia, and injury from dog bites.

Ultimately, the researchers concluded that purebred dogs in the DAP did not demonstrate a higher lifetime prevalence of medical conditions compared to the mixed-breed cohort. They also noted that a higher proportion of purebred dogs had no owner-reported medical conditions.

However, certain individual breeds “may still show higher lifetime prevalence for specific conditions,” the study states. For instance, German shepherds are more likely to develop canine hip dysplasia, which can ultimately cause limping or lameness, Sibrian huskies are more vulnerable to certain autoimmune disorders, and pugs are more likely than the general canine population to suffer from eye problems.

A separate 2018 study published in PLOS Genetics suggests that these types of cases may account for a small uptick in genetic diseases seen in pure-bred dogs. When the researchers looked at 152 canine diseases, they determined that approximately two percent of mixed-breed dogs were at risk of becoming affected by genetically-passed illness, compared with five percent of purebred dogs.

A third study published by the Royal Veterinary College at the University College London (UCL), says that “designer cross breeds” such as “cockapoos” and “labradoodles” also come without health advantages or disadvantages. After reviewing data from nearly 10,000 dogs of various breeds, and found that overall the differences in heath were negligible.

So, if you’re thinking of getting a dog, your best bet is to spend some time weighing the factors that will make the greatest difference in your decision: for instance, how the dog’s size, temperament, energy level, and needs might match your own lifestyle. Then, go with your gut and follow your heart to find your new forever-friend.