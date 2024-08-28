The 8 Most Popular Dog Breeds, New Report Shows—And a "Designer" Pet Isn’t No. 1

While each dog has its own personality, humans on the hunt for a canine companion will often seek out specific breeds. Whether it’s choosing the right size for your living situation, matching energy levels for your lifestyle, or simply gravitating towards what you think is the cutest, each type of pup has specific attributes that can at least partially help match you with the perfect pet. However, changes in trends can also have a huge effect on which dogs get adopted the most. Now, new research has revealed precisely which dog breeds are the most popular—and a “designer” pet isn’t in the top slot.

RELATED: Dog Trainer Shares the 3 Dog Breeds He'd Never Own: "Hard Pass for Me."

The latest ranking comes via a new report conducted as a partnership between pet care company Rover and Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry. The results combined genetic testing data from the latter—including which breeds have seen the most growth in popularity this year—and poll results of 1,000 pet owners in the U.S.

Results found that mixed-breed dogs top the list, beating out traditional breeds like the Labrador Retriever and trendy “designer” Goldendoodles in the top three. However, things may not look the same for long: Data also revealed that the Miniature Poodle is the top-trending breed of the year, jumping 12 percent since 2023.

The Most Popular Dog Breeds in 2024

Mixed Labrador Retriever Goldendoodle Golden Retriever German Shepherd Chihuahua French Bulldog Dachshund

The Top Trending Dog Breeds in 2024



Miniature Poodle Bernedoodle Cavalier King Charles Spaniel French Bulldog Dachshund Toy Poodle Poodle American Bully

