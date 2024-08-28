The 8 Most Popular Dog Breeds, New Report Shows—And a "Designer" Pet Isn’t No. 1

While each dog has its own personality, humans on the hunt for a canine companion will often seek out specific breeds. Whether it’s choosing the right size for your living situation, matching energy levels for your lifestyle, or simply gravitating towards what you think is the cutest, each type of pup has specific attributes that can at least partially help match you with the perfect pet. However, changes in trends can also have a huge effect on which dogs get adopted the most. Now, new research has revealed precisely which dog breeds are the most popular—and a “designer” pet isn’t in the top slot.
RELATED: Dog Trainer Shares the 3 Dog Breeds He'd Never Own: "Hard Pass for Me."
The latest ranking comes via a new report conducted as a partnership between pet care company Rover and Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry. The results combined genetic testing data from the latter—including which breeds have seen the most growth in popularity this year—and poll results of 1,000 pet owners in the U.S.
Results found that mixed-breed dogs top the list, beating out traditional breeds like the Labrador Retriever and trendy “designer” Goldendoodles in the top three. However, things may not look the same for long: Data also revealed that the Miniature Poodle is the top-trending breed of the year, jumping 12 percent since 2023.
The Most Popular Dog Breeds in 2024
- Mixed
- Labrador Retriever
- Goldendoodle
- Golden Retriever
- German Shepherd
- Chihuahua
- French Bulldog
- Dachshund
- Miniature Poodle
- Bernedoodle
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
- French Bulldog
- Dachshund
- Toy Poodle
- Poodle
- American Bully
RELATED: The 10 Best and Worst-Behaved Dog Breeds, According to New Owner Survey.
Besides finding out which canines were most commonly adopted, the survey also turned up some other insights and facts. Results showed that 88 percent of dog owners wanted to know more about their specific breed’s traits and characteristics to help better understand their needs.
“Asking the right questions about ourselves and honest self-reflection can illuminate what kind of dog fits into our own lives,” Phil Tedeschi, pet people panelist and human-animal bond expert, said in a press release. “Apart from aesthetics, breed-specific knowledge and attributes allow for supporting a better quality of life. These enduring relationships deserve careful attention and our deep commitment to one another.”
Still, owners are aware that genes aren’t everything when it comes to picking the right pet. Data also showed that 83 percent of respondents believed that pet personalities were influenced by their people, while 52 percent believed that they shared behavioral traits with their dogs.
So, what are pet parents really after? The survey found that the top quality sought after in a pup was loyalty, with 69 percent of respondents listing it as the top characteristic. According to Rover, this trait is most commonly found in American Pitbull Terriers, German Shepherds, and Chihuahuas.
The survey also gauged owners’ opinions on how “human-like” specific breeds are, including typical personalities and behaviors. In this case, Golden Retrievers won out, followed by German Shepherds and Labrador Retrievers.