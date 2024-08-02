 Skip to content
Dog Trainer Shares the 3 Dog Breeds He'd Never Own: "Hard Pass for Me"

First-time dog owners beware.

By Emily Weaver
August 2, 2024
By Emily Weaver
August 2, 2024

Becoming a dog owner can be both an exciting and overwhelming journey. For starters, there are a lot of factors to consider during the pet selection process, such as costs, supplies, and how your lifestyle will impact the dog's needs (and vice versa). Of course, you'll also want to dedicate time to researching different types of dogs. Some breeds are easier for first-time owners, while bigger dogs require more space to roam, and high-energy breeds excel in active environments. However, a professional dog trainer says a few dog breeds don't make suitable house pets.

Garret Wing is the founder of American Standard Dog Training, an obedience-training service for household dogs with locations in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. With more than 20 years of experience under his belt, Wing has worked with police K-9 dogs, bomb sniffer dogs, and military canines.

On American Standard Dog Training's YouTube channel, Wing uploads demonstration videos teaching how dogs can learn to swim, how to quit leash pulling, and pet grooming tips. However, his "Before You Buy" series has racked up more than 500,000 views. In one viral clip, Wing revealed the top three dog breeds he would never own as a professional dog trainer.

Central Asian Shepherd Dog Laying on the grass
Nikolai Tsvetkov / Shutterstock

"Starting with number one, the Central Asian Shepherd, also known as the Alabai," began Wing. "The males can get over 170 pounds and they're great livestock guardians. Problem is I don't have any livestock."

If you live on a farm or a sprawling property, Wing said the Central Asian Shepherd would be a great choice because they can "help protect the flock." However, for the average dog owner, he doesn't recommend the breed.

Close up of an American Bloodhound dog in a backyard
sean nalaboff / iStock

He also would never own a Bloodhound. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Bloodhounds are "lovey-dovey" dogs but can be challenging since they don't get along well with other canines, are droolers, can get up to 100 pounds, and can be a little too curious.

That said, Wing noted that his biggest hesitation about Bloodhounds is the stubborn odor produced by their oily skin. "That oily skin makes them stink like no other dog. I don't care how many baths you give them, they just have a smell about them that's hard to get rid of," he explained.

chihuahua dog
Shutterstock

Finally, Wing would never own a Chihuahua.

"If I needed a three-pound demon from the underworld that served no other purpose than to sit on my lap and bite anything that comes within three-feet range of me, then I'd get a Chihuahua," Wing quipped.

But even then, Wing said, "It'll be a hard pass for me."

The buzzy YouTube video has racked up more than 8,400 comments, including messages from several users who agree with Wing's last pick.

"When an experienced dog trainer calls a Chihuahua a 3lbs demon from the underground you know it's serious," wrote one person.

"Throwing shade at chihuahua's is the free spot on a bingo card," joked another. Even a Chihuahua owner got in on the fun, adding: "As a chihuahua owner, I approve this message."

Although, some dog owners did argue that Chihuahuas make great guard dogs thanks to their ferocious, incessant bark. The same could be said for the Central Asian Shepherd, noted another.

