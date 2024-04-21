 Skip to content
Smarter Living

Veterinarian Says He Loves These 5 Dog Breeds But Would Never Own Them

Don't worry, they're still good boys, just tough to own.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Ari Notis
April 21, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Ari Notis
April 21, 2024

It's one of the immutable laws of nature: All dogs are good. But not all dogs are meant to live in all settings. Some pups need copious outdoor space; others are prone to health issues. Before choosing a new dog, you should seriously consider which breeds might be more challenging to own than others.

Don't just take it from us. Take it from Amir Anwary, a veterinarian who broadcasts to hundreds of thousands of followers on social media as Amir the Vet. In a recent viral clip on TikTok, Anwary detailed five dog breeds that are adorable and eternally lovable, yes, but pose various difficulties in terms of ownership. Here, according to Anwary, are five dog breeds you might want to think twice about before adopting.

RELATED: Top 5 Most Difficult Dog Breeds to Potty Train, Veterinarian Says.

1
Border Collie

iStock

Border Collies are truly gorgeous, majestic creatures, but unless you have acres of land at your fingertips—or easy and reliable access to wide swaths of nature—you may want to reconsider adopting one. The American Kennel Club (AKC) goes so far as to suggest that anyone who does own one could submit them for various physical competitions.

"These dogs are bred to be working dogs," Anwary said. "They need to be physically and mentally stimulated every single day, and most people [who] get a Border Collie don't actually understand this. This breed is designed to herd sheep on a farm, so it's extremely difficult to keep them happy in a city setting."

2
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Portrait of a dog on a background of green grass - Image
Shutterstock

"I love this breed, it's probably one of the nicest breeds I've ever worked with, but they suffer from a genetic condition called [mitral valve] disease," Anwary said.

According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at NC State University, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels contract mitral valve disease at a rate of 20 times more frequently than other breeds. In short, it can lead to congestive heart failure via the left ventricle, and it's the leading cause of death in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. (The breed is also highly susceptible to a condition called syringomyelia, which isn't fatal but can cause chronic pain in and around the dog's neck.)

RELATED: I'm a Veterinary Tech and These Are the 4 Dog Breeds I'd Never Own.

3
English Bulldog

sleeping english bulldog photos of snoozing dogs
Shutterstock

The cutest part about English Bulldogs (their little squished faces) is also one of the most difficult parts of owning this breed.

"Because of their squished faces, they suffer from a condition called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome," Anwary noted. "This is because of all the anatomical abnormalities with the squished face, they struggle to breathe."

Anwary went on to say that this facial structure makes it difficult for English Bulldogs to regulate their temperatures and tolerate exercise, which in turn causes them to gain weight, which in turn potentially leads to a whole host of health issues, including heat stroke and sleep issues.

While brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome can affect any brachycephalic canine, according to Universities Federation for Animal Welfare, English Bulldogs are "the most severely affected."

4
Doberman

Doberman Pinscher standing in a field of autumn trees, top dog breeds
Shutterstock

"Dobermans are prone to a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, which is basically when the heart muscles become thinner, and the heart chambers become larger, making it very difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body," Anwary said, adding that Dobermans with this condition could require treatment for the rest of their lives.

And it's not uncommon by any measure: One study suggested nearly 6 in 10 Dobermans in Europe were afflicted with dilated cardiomyopathy.

According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the condition could be genetic in Dobermans and comes with a prognosis that "is less favorable than in other breeds." Treatment is generally administered via injection, with the intention of stabilizing the dog's heart rate.

RELATED: I'm a Veterinarian and These Are the Top 5 Neediest Dog Breeds.

5
Great Dane

great dane
Shutterstock

Anwary cited Great Danes as the final dog breed he wouldn't want to own, and for one (very sad) reason: "Pure-bred Great Danes can only live for about seven to eight years."

According to the AKC, while some Great Danes can live for 10 to 12 years, those are the exception, not the rule. At the moment, researchers don't exactly know why small dogs tend to outlive large dogs.

Ari Notis
Ari is an editor specializing in news and lifestyle. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Portrait of a young woman in a taupe-colored dress against a beige backgrond
    Portrait of a young woman in a taupe-colored dress against a beige backgrond
    Style

    4 Best Colors If You Have Warm Undertones

    Wear them when you want to glow.

  • A great dane gazes into the woods at dusk in winter.
    A great dane gazes into the woods at dusk in winter.
    Smarter Living

    5 Dog Breeds a Vet Loves But Wouldn't Own

    They're still good boys, though.

  • Pouch with different medications and pill box in packed suitcase, closeup
    Pouch with different medications and pill box in packed suitcase, closeup
    Travel

    10 Essential Supplements to Travel With

    Don't leave home without packing these.

  • Young woman holding up makeup products from Dollar Tree
    Young woman holding up makeup products from Dollar Tree
    Smarter Living

    Dollar Tree Makeup Items Are a "10 Out of 10"

    A beauty experts shares her newest finds.

  • A senior man sitting at a table and taking vitamins or medicine while someone brings him a drink
    A senior man sitting at a table and taking vitamins or medicine while someone brings him a drink
    Wellness

    5 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Vitamin B12

    Doctors say to look out for these symptoms.

  • closeup of friends toasting with wine
    closeup of friends toasting with wine
    Smarter Living

    6 Best Wines to Serve at a Dinner Party

    Etiquette experts share their favorites.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.