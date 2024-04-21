Veterinarian Says He Loves These 5 Dog Breeds But Would Never Own Them

It's one of the immutable laws of nature: All dogs are good. But not all dogs are meant to live in all settings. Some pups need copious outdoor space; others are prone to health issues. Before choosing a new dog, you should seriously consider which breeds might be more challenging to own than others.

Don't just take it from us. Take it from Amir Anwary, a veterinarian who broadcasts to hundreds of thousands of followers on social media as Amir the Vet. In a recent viral clip on TikTok, Anwary detailed five dog breeds that are adorable and eternally lovable, yes, but pose various difficulties in terms of ownership. Here, according to Anwary, are five dog breeds you might want to think twice about before adopting.

1 Border Collie

Border Collies are truly gorgeous, majestic creatures, but unless you have acres of land at your fingertips—or easy and reliable access to wide swaths of nature—you may want to reconsider adopting one. The American Kennel Club (AKC) goes so far as to suggest that anyone who does own one could submit them for various physical competitions.

"These dogs are bred to be working dogs," Anwary said. "They need to be physically and mentally stimulated every single day, and most people [who] get a Border Collie don't actually understand this. This breed is designed to herd sheep on a farm, so it's extremely difficult to keep them happy in a city setting."

2 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

"I love this breed, it's probably one of the nicest breeds I've ever worked with, but they suffer from a genetic condition called [mitral valve] disease," Anwary said.

According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at NC State University, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels contract mitral valve disease at a rate of 20 times more frequently than other breeds. In short, it can lead to congestive heart failure via the left ventricle, and it's the leading cause of death in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. (The breed is also highly susceptible to a condition called syringomyelia, which isn't fatal but can cause chronic pain in and around the dog's neck.)

3 English Bulldog

The cutest part about English Bulldogs (their little squished faces) is also one of the most difficult parts of owning this breed.

"Because of their squished faces, they suffer from a condition called brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome," Anwary noted. "This is because of all the anatomical abnormalities with the squished face, they struggle to breathe."

Anwary went on to say that this facial structure makes it difficult for English Bulldogs to regulate their temperatures and tolerate exercise, which in turn causes them to gain weight, which in turn potentially leads to a whole host of health issues, including heat stroke and sleep issues.

While brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome can affect any brachycephalic canine, according to Universities Federation for Animal Welfare, English Bulldogs are "the most severely affected."

4 Doberman

"Dobermans are prone to a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, which is basically when the heart muscles become thinner, and the heart chambers become larger, making it very difficult for the heart to pump blood throughout the body," Anwary said, adding that Dobermans with this condition could require treatment for the rest of their lives.

And it's not uncommon by any measure: One study suggested nearly 6 in 10 Dobermans in Europe were afflicted with dilated cardiomyopathy.

According to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, the condition could be genetic in Dobermans and comes with a prognosis that "is less favorable than in other breeds." Treatment is generally administered via injection, with the intention of stabilizing the dog's heart rate.

5 Great Dane

Anwary cited Great Danes as the final dog breed he wouldn't want to own, and for one (very sad) reason: "Pure-bred Great Danes can only live for about seven to eight years."

According to the AKC, while some Great Danes can live for 10 to 12 years, those are the exception, not the rule. At the moment, researchers don't exactly know why small dogs tend to outlive large dogs.