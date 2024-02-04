I'm a Veterinary Tech and These Are the 4 Dog Breeds I'd Never Own

Even if you think all dogs are good boys, picking out the perfect canine companion can be a real challenge. Some may be too needy for your lifestyle, while others could be a little lazier than you'd prefer. But of course, those are not the only things you need to consider when searching for a new furry friend. In Dec. 2022, veterinary tech Lexi Loreen Hibb took to her TikTok account @lexi_loreen_h to talk about the dog breeds that she'd avoid getting as a pet herself.

"Don't get me wrong, I LOVE all dogs, and have at one point seriously considered pretty much every single one," she wrote in the caption of her video.

According to Hibb, her work in veterinary medicine has led her to the conclusion that there are a few breeds that are too much work and have too many health issues. Read on to discover the four dog breeds she'd recommend against.

1 Pug

If you're thinking about picking a Pug for your first dog, just make sure you're aware of potential health problems. According to Hibb, this breed "can't breathe" and is prone to "loads of health issues."

As it turns out, Pugs' health problems are severe enough that they can no longer be considered a "typical dog," according to the University of London's Royal Veterinary College.

2 Silver Lab

Hibbs also said she would never own a silver Lab—a type of Labrador Retriever not officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) but often classified by the organization as a chocolate Lab—because they have "horrible skin issues."

According to the World Animal Foundation (WFA), silver Labs are more prone to developing skin problems such as color dilution alopecia than other Labradors. With this genetically inherited condition, dogs may suffer from hair loss or thinning in the form of patches, itching, calmness, and flaky skin.

3 English Bulldog

The English Bulldog is another dog breed Hibbs would pass on. With these dogs, "everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong," she says. "Just a mess."

A 2022 study found that the English Bulldog breed is "significantly less healthy" than other types of dogs, having an increased risk of breathing, eye, and skin conditions due to their very specific physical features, ABC News reported.

4 Border Collie

The final breed Hibbs speaks out against is the Border Collie, but she admits that this one is more of a personal opinion than a nod to potential health problems.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They require so much work and stimulation," Hibbs explains.

Even the AKC acknowledges that the Border Collie breed may be a bit too much for "owners without the time, energy, or means to keep it occupied."

