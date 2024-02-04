Smarter Living

I'm a Veterinary Tech and These Are the 4 Dog Breeds I'd Never Own

An expert is speaking out about the dogs she'd avoid after working in veterinary medicine.

By Kali Coleman
February 4, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
February 4, 2024

Even if you think all dogs are good boys, picking out the perfect canine companion can be a real challenge. Some may be too needy for your lifestyle, while others could be a little lazier than you'd prefer. But of course, those are not the only things you need to consider when searching for a new furry friend. In Dec. 2022, veterinary tech Lexi Loreen Hibb took to her TikTok account @lexi_loreen_h to talk about the dog breeds that she'd avoid getting as a pet herself.

"Don't get me wrong, I LOVE all dogs, and have at one point seriously considered pretty much every single one," she wrote in the caption of her video.

According to Hibb, her work in veterinary medicine has led her to the conclusion that there are a few breeds that are too much work and have too many health issues. Read on to discover the four dog breeds she'd recommend against.

RELATED: I'm a Dog Trainer and I'd Never Own These 5 Breeds "Unless My Life Depended on It."

1
Pug

Close up of cute pug at home.
iStock

If you're thinking about picking a Pug for your first dog, just make sure you're aware of potential health problems. According to Hibb, this breed "can't breathe" and is prone to "loads of health issues."

As it turns out, Pugs' health problems are severe enough that they can no longer be considered a "typical dog," according to the University of London's Royal Veterinary College.

RELATED: 8 Dog Breeds With the Worst Health Problems, Vet Tech Warns.

2
Silver Lab

A male silver Labrador Retriever takes a protective stance.
iStock

Hibbs also said she would never own a silver Lab—a type of Labrador Retriever not officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) but often classified by the organization as a chocolate Lab—because they have "horrible skin issues."

According to the World Animal Foundation (WFA), silver Labs are more prone to developing skin problems such as color dilution alopecia than other Labradors. With this genetically inherited condition, dogs may suffer from hair loss or thinning in the form of patches, itching, calmness, and flaky skin.

RELATED: 14 Hardest Dog Breeds to Own, Doggy Daycare Worker Says.

3
English Bulldog

Cute dog, an English Bulldog laying in the grass
iStock

The English Bulldog is another dog breed Hibbs would pass on. With these dogs, "everything that could possibly go wrong goes wrong," she says. "Just a mess."

A 2022 study found that the English Bulldog breed is "significantly less healthy" than other types of dogs, having an increased risk of breathing, eye, and skin conditions due to their very specific physical features, ABC News reported.

4
Border Collie

Close up of border collie dog looking sad on comfy chair in living room
iStock

The final breed Hibbs speaks out against is the Border Collie, but she admits that this one is more of a personal opinion than a nod to potential health problems.

"They require so much work and stimulation," Hibbs explains.

Even the AKC acknowledges that the Border Collie breed may be a bit too much for "owners without the time, energy, or means to keep it occupied."

For more pet advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
Latest News
  • Five Below Storefront
    Five Below Storefront
    Smarter Living

    7 Secrets About Shopping at Five Below

    Retail experts share their favorite tips.

  • Family in Big Backyard
    Family in Big Backyard
    Smarter Living

    Best & Worst Places to Live for a Big Backyard

    New research looked at average outdoor space.

  • Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah at the premiere of "Steel Magnolias" in 1989
    Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and Daryl Hannah at the premiere of "Steel Magnolias" in 1989
    Entertainment

    Julia Roberts Bullied by Director

    The whole "Steel Magnolias" cast "hated him."

  • Vet and Labrador retriever
    Vet and Labrador retriever
    Smarter Living

    Vet Tech Reveals 4 Dog Breeds She'd Never Own

    Here's why she avoids them.

  • 5 Surprising Benefits of Taking Vitamin B-12
    5 Surprising Benefits of Taking Vitamin B-12
    Wellness

    5 Surprising Benefits of Taking Vitamin B-12

    Your eyes, bones, and brain all stand to gain.

  • Single lady looking for boyfriend on online dating app or website. Young woman holding mobile phone, looking at profiles of male candidates and giving like to photo of handsome businessman. Crop shot
    Single lady looking for boyfriend on online dating app or website. Young woman holding mobile phone, looking at profiles of male candidates and giving like to photo of handsome businessman. Crop shot
    Relationships

    8 Dating Profile Red Flags You Should Run From

    Here's when to swipe left, experts say.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.