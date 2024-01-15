Veterinarian Reveals the 5 Dog Breeds With the Most Expensive Medical Bills

As fun and lovable as dogs are, they can be a costly investment if you're not prepared for the financial commitment. There's food and treats, toys, grooming, and, of course, veterinary visits. When it comes to this last expense, depending on the breed you bring home, you may find yourself racking up quite a bit of doggy debt. Luckily, veterinarian Amir Anwary (@amirthevet) recently shared a TikTok video in which he pointed out five dog breeds that have the most expensive medical bills. Keep reading for his full list.

5 Rottweiler

Anwary starts his list with the Rottweiler.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

These large and strong dogs may have the temperament to make great family pets, but as the American Kennel Club (AKC), explains, they need to be "tested for health problems such as hip dysplasia, a malformation of the hip joint that can be detected via X-ray; eye diseases and heart conditions."

Sadly, Rottweilers also have an above-average risk of developing certain cancers, according to Newtown Veterinary Specialists. This includes "lymphoma, mast cell tumors, soft tissue sarcomas, bone cancer, bladder cancer, and hemangiosarcomas."

4 English Bulldog

The English Bulldog is the first of the bully variations to make the list. With their distinguished facial features and friendly energy, this dog is one-of-a-kind. And even though the AKC says they're mellow dogs who only need a moderate amount of exercise, they can be high-maintenance in terms of medical bills.

It's important to screen this breed for cardiac issues, but the AKC says the biggest concern with English Bulldogs is leaving them in the heat for too long, as their short snouts make them naturally prone to breathing problems. "If a Bulldog is overexcited or breathing too hard, his tongue will hang out unusually far and have a bluish cast instead of the normal pink," cautions the AKC.

You can usually cool them down with cold water and ice but may need to visit the vet if the issue doesn't resolve itself.

3 Great Dane

Great Danes may seem intimidating due to their size, but their medical expenses might be the thing that ends up scaring you.

The main worry with this dog breed is bloat, or gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV). This is a life-threatening condition in which "the stomach becomes dilated with gas and/or fluid and becomes twisted on itself, meaning that the gas/fluid cannot escape," explains VCA Animal Hospitals.

GDV is so severe that many owners elect for prophylactic gastropexy, a preventative surgery that keeps the stomach in place.

"Other health issues that can affect the breed include eye and cardiac diseases, hypothyroidism and autoimmune thyroiditis, and hip dysplasia," adds the AKC.

2 French Bulldog

French Bulldogs—with their flat faces, pointy ears, and short bodies—are one of the most popular dog breeds. And according to Anwary, they are also one of the most expensive, thanks to a plethora of health concerns.

Like the English Bulldog, Frenchies are a flat-faced breed that suffers from breathing issues and can't be left in the heat.

"Frenchies occasionally have eye conditions such as cherry eye, juvenile cataracts, or entropion, and skin allergies and autoimmune skin disorders also are known to occur," adds the AKC.

1 American Bulldog

According to Anwary, the American Bulldog is the dog breed with the most expensive medical bills.

MetLife Pet Insurance explains that these stocky dogs are prone to four main health problems, including overheating, like other bulldogs. They're also likely to suffer from obesity, hip dysplasia, and cherry eye, "a condition where the third eyelid protrudes," they share.

