The 10 Most High-Maintenance Dog Breeds, New Study Shows

When your dog is getting more haircuts than you, it can start to affect your time, energy, and wallet. If you're not in the position to own such a pet, read on, because the dog grooming experts at Yell recently put together a ranking of the 10 most high-maintenance dog breeds based on the frequency and cost of their grooming needs.

"Some breeds need to visit every 4-6 weeks whilst others can go without for longer, every 6-8 weeks," dog groomer Shirelle Moore told Yell. "Woolen coats and long coats should be maximum every six weeks. This promotes good coat care, skincare, and can prevent ear infections (clearing the ears). It also ensures the dogs don't have parasites/matting and helps avoid potential skin conditions."

With this in mind, the study looked at the "total number of UK dog registrations by breed in 2022, as well as the population of dogs as pets between 2011-2023." They then used internal data on the average cost of grooming, factoring in how often each breed needs to be groomed. (The study reported the average annual grooming costs in pounds; Best Life converted these prices to dollars for this article.) For the full list of the most high-maintenance dog breeds, keep reading.

10 Bulldog

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 8-12 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $220

Bulldogs aren't too high-maintenance, but according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), their grooming needs aren't as simple as a haircut and a nail trim.

"The wrinkles on the Bulldog's face need to be regularly checked to make sure the skin is clean and dry, as food or moisture can get trapped and cause irritation or infection," they explain. "A cotton ball dipped in peroxide can be used to clean the wrinkles, and cornstarch can be applied afterward to aid in drying, although neither should be used near the eyes."

9 Staffordshire Bull Terrier

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 4-8 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $366

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is another breed that lands on this list not for its hair grooming needs. Instead, it's very important to keep their ears clean.

"Clean the ears regularly to remove excess wax and debris, which can cause an ear infection," recommends the AKC.

8 Dachshund — Miniature Smooth-Haired

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 4-6 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $387

Even though this breed has a short coat, they can still get "dead or loose hair… that may cause knots or an untidy appearance," according to Groomers Limited.

7 German Shepherd

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 4-8 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $433

As the AKC notes, German Shepherd owners would be wise to invest in a good vacuum cleaner! But jokes aside, this breed does shed quite a bit, especially when it's getting its new coat twice a year.

While you can buy at-home de-shedding tools, groomers will have them at the ready and you won't have to worry about hair all over your house.

6 Cocker Spaniel

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 6-8 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $447

Moore points out that Cocker Spaniels love the water, which can cause their coats to mat easily. "Because they have long ears this breed often has ear infections," she adds. "So regular brushing and checking of ears is advised."

5 Golden Retriever

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 8-10 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $459

Golden Retrievers don't have to be groomed that often, but their visits are pricey, according to the study. Like German Shepherds, the shedding is what makes this breed so high-maintenance.

"Goldens heavily shed their thick, water-repellant double coat once or twice a year, and they also shed more moderately on a continuous basis," shares the AKC. "Baths help to loosen the dead hairs, but the dog must be completely dry before brushing begins."

4 Miniature Schnauzer

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 4-6 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $587

Miniature Schnauzer's coats are prone to matting and knotting, which is where their grooming needs come in. Their "beards" also require special attention.

Groomers Limited explains that the traditional way of grooming this breed is to "strip, roll and trim the coat." This involves special tools and techniques that most dog owners don't possess.

3 French Bulldog

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 2-4 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $645

Like regular Bulldogs, French Bulldogs are brachycephalic, meaning they have flat faces and short noses, which causes a lot of breathing problems.

It also means this breed is "renowned for bad skin conditions," says Moore. "Their faces must be cleaned daily, coat combed, and skin checked for any issues."

2 Labrador Retriever

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 2 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $1,299

The top two high-maintenance dog breeds should be professionally groomed every two weeks, the study states. Labrador Retrievers land so high because, like Goldens, they shed quite a bit.

Moore says that owners of this breed should regularly brush their coats even between grooming appointments, as it is "essential to ensure the undercoat is maintained."

1 English Springer Spaniel

How often the dog should be professionally groomed: Every 2 weeks

Average annual grooming cost: $1,566

The title of most high-maintenance dog breed goes to the English Springer Spaniel, another pup prone to knots and tangles.

However, it's this dog's specific haircare needs that set it apart. "The Springer can be trimmed by the owner or taken to a professional groomer for clipping and neatening-up of the coat, particularly the feet, the areas around the head and neck, and under the tail," states the AKC.