Smarter Living

Dogs That Live Longest Have These Traits in Common, New Study Finds

Breeds with elongated snouts not only smell better, but live longer.

By Emily Weaver
February 2, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Emily Weaver
February 2, 2024

There are many factors to consider when assessing the right dog for your family—from a canine's energy levels to their powerful bark. You also might research a dog's genetic background and the likelihood of that specific breed developing certain diseases or cancers down the line. While it's widely known that smaller breeds typically live the longest, new research suggests that a dog's longevity is also linked to the size of their face and snout.

RELATED: Why You Should Never Stop Your Dog From Licking You.

In a recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports, lead author Kirsten McMillan and her colleagues gathered data on 584,734 British dogs—both alive and deceased from over 150 different breeds—from breed registries, pet insurance companies, and veterinary companies to determine whether certain breeds are at risk of early death based on the "interaction" of one's size, face shape, and sex.

"Whilst previous research had identified sex, face shape and body size as contributing factors in canine longevity, no one had investigated the interaction between the three or explored the potential link between evolutionary history and lifespan," McMillan, a data manager at the British dog welfare charity Dogs Trust, told The Guardian.

Experts found that the average lifespan across all dogs was 12.5 years—they also discovered that female dogs tend to live slightly longer than male dogs. Their findings corroborated that life longevity is greater in smaller-sized dogs, however, the length and structure of a breed's nose also play a role.

According to the study, small dogs and those with long noses have a longer average lifespan than flat-faced dogs and larger breeds. Experts deemed the Lancashire Heeler—a small dog with an elongated snout—the canine with the longest average lifespan of 15.4 years.

Similarly, the Tibetan Spaniel and Bolognese are small dogs with elongated snouts, with average lifespans of 15.2 years and 14.9 years, respectively.

In fourth place is the Shiba Inu. The medium-sized hunting dog has an average lifespan of 14.6 years. In fifth place, with an average lifespan of 14.5 years, are Papillons, curious little dogs with long, pointy noses. The Havanese breed, with its small build and round nose, also lives for an average of 14.5 years.

Conversely, the American Kennel Club notes that flat-faced breeds like Frenchies are "prone to breathing problems and do poorly in hot or humid weather." They are also highly sensitive to anesthesia.

RELATED: I'm a Dog Trainer and I'd Never Own These 5 Breeds "Unless My Life Depended on It".

In an interview with The New York Times, McMillian was quick to note that there's still more research to be done, especially outside of the U.K. as breeding practices can vary. For instance, some breeds could be genetically predisposed to dangerous health complications, and consequently, have a shorter life span because of it.

"Now that we have identified these populations that are at risk of early death, we can start looking into why that is," McMillian said. "This provides an opportunity for us to improve the lives of our dogs."

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • Cincinnati - Circa July 2021: Kroger Supermarket. Kroger is the fourth largest American-owned private employer in the United States.
    Cincinnati - Circa July 2021: Kroger Supermarket. Kroger is the fourth largest American-owned private employer in the United States.
    Smarter Living

    Kroger Is Pulling Away From Self-Checkout

    It's only the latest store to do so.

  • target retail store
    target retail store
    Smarter Living

    Target Under Fire for Black History Book

    Shoppers called for them to be removed.

  • cruise ship in a storm
    cruise ship in a storm
    Travel

    Severe Weather Is Flooding Cruise Ships

    Guests have also been confined to their cabins.

  • Golden Retriever and puppy sniffing each other, focus on the noses
    Golden Retriever and puppy sniffing each other, focus on the noses
    Smarter Living

    Longest-Living Dogs Have This in Common

    Dogs' longevity linked to snout size, study says.

  • Kingman, USA - January 20, 2016: A photo of a man holding a Powerball lottery ticket in Kingman, Arizona.
    Kingman, USA - January 20, 2016: A photo of a man holding a Powerball lottery ticket in Kingman, Arizona.
    Smarter Living

    Math Professor Who Won the Lottery Gives Tips

    Here's his advice for players.

  • Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Tag" in 2018
    Jeremy Renner at the premiere of "Tag" in 2018
    Entertainment

    Jeremy Renner Details Near-Death Experience

    He called it "glorious" and said he found "peace."

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.