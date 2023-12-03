Smarter Living

Vet Reveals the Top 5 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

From vet appointments to special diets, these dogs' needs come with a hefty price tag.

By Courtney Shapiro
December 3, 2023
December 3, 2023

All dogs need food, vaccines, and regular vet check-ups—but some breeds have additional expenses that you might not have considered, including specific health screenings, pet insurance, medication, dietary restrictions, and grooming. That being said, Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer for dvm360, says five dog breeds, in particular, are the most expensive to own. Keep reading to learn more about them.

5
Golden Retreiver

Golden retriever puppy having ears checked at the vet
In Green/Shutterstock

In a TikTok video, Christman shares which dog breeds are the most expensive based on insurance claims, veterinary visits, and food. Fifth, he says, is the Golden Retriever: "They can have quite a few health problems."

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Golden Retrievers are generally healthy dogs but should be screened and tested regularly for a variety of conditions including ear infections, juvenile cataracts, and heart diseases. All those evaluations can cost a pretty penny.

4
French Bulldog

french bulldog on couch
Lined Photo / Shutterstock

French Bulldogs, known for their wrinkled faces, pointy ears, and short stature, are unsurprisingly one of the most expensive dog breeds.

"Like all flat-faced breeds, Frenchies are prone to breathing problems and do poorly in hot or humid weather," says the AKC. These dogs also require regular ear and eye maintenance to avoid infections.

The AKC adds that Frenchies can be prone to skin conditions or allergies, which may mean they need special shampoo and conditioner for grooming.

3
Cane Corso

cane corso dog, top dog breeds
Shutterstock

Christman puts the Cane Corso at number three. This breed may look intimidating, but they're incredibly loyal and act almost like bodyguards.

However, because of their size, they eat a lot and need high-quality food that's appropriate for their age, according to the AKC. Additionally, Cane Corsos have recommended health screenings for their hips, elbows, and heart.

2
Rottweiler

Rottweiler
Shutterstock

Like the Cane Corso, the Rottweiler is a large breed that requires a lot of food to stay healthy.

Rottweilers should be examined for eye diseases and heart conditions, but according to the AKC, they may be prone to cancer as well. To live longer, it's recommended that this breed go through a "careful vaccine regimen," which can get costly.

1
English Bulldog

sad english bulldog lying down
Shutterstock

"You guessed it: The English Bulldog is number one," Christman confirms. As another flat-faced breed with a short snout, these dogs have trouble breathing, so their health costs are more expensive than most.

"Dermatology, respiratory, cardiac, it's just another reason to get pet insurance for your fur baby," says Christman about the English Bulldog.

While they don't require a lot of exercise, English Bulldogs need to be in places with cool temperatures so they're not at risk of overheating and being unable to breathe, according to the AKC.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
