The 10 Best and Worst-Behaved Dog Breeds, According to New Owner Survey

One of the best parts of dog ownership is knowing that each pup has its own personality. If anything, this makes it even easier to cherish them and makes a bond that much more special. But beyond their individual traits, some dogs are just better behaved than others. In fact, there's a new definitive ranking of the best and worst-behaved dog breeds.

In a recent survey, Forbes Advisor polled 200 dog owners for each of the 25 most popular breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

A total of 5,000 respondents ranked their pets' behavior in temperament, which considered their overall behavior, how often they try to escape, if their health has ever been threatened due to their behavior, if they whine, and if they eat and destroy objects. They also ranked dogs on following commands, examining how well they obey commands when off-leash in public, if they bark at others, if they jump on people, and if they beg for food. The responses were then tallied to come up with the rankings.

All dogs seem to have a positive impact on the people in their lives, with 82 percent of owners saying their mental health has improved due to having a canine. But while it might be easy to blame characteristics on breed, it's worth noting that results suggest some behavioral problems might actually be related to health issues.

So, how do the canines rank overall? Read on for the best and worst-behaved dog breeds, according to the Forbes Advisor survey.

Best:

10. American Bulldog

Score: 55.32 out of 100

These pups may be best known for their wrinkles, but their owners also say they tend to be on their best behavior. American Bulldogs were ranked the second-lowest for begging for food and the sixth-lowest on the list of those with a tendency to whine.

9. Yorkshire Terrier

Score: 56.58 out of 100

Yorkies' small stature tends to belie their larger-than-life personalities. However, they still fared well in the Forbes Advisor poll, tied as one of the dog breeds found least likely to destroy things and the third lowest of all breeds that jump on other people.

8. Poodle

Score: 60.97 out of 100

According to the survey results, poodles may be among the easiest dogs to handle. They were tied with Yorkshire Terriers as the least likely to destroy objects and the second least likely to try to escape.

7. Boston Terrier

Score: 62.90 out of 100

Once known as "tuxedo dogs," Boston Terriers also appear to have refined tendencies when it comes to good behavior. They tied as the second-least likely to ingest foreign objects and were the fifth-least likely of breeds to try to escape from their owners.

6. German Shepherd

Score: 74.65 out of 100

German Shepherds may be the poster child of security and strength when it comes to dogs, which also appears to come through in their personalities. They were found to be the least likely overall to beg for food and the second most likely to always follow commands when off-leash in public.

5. Golden Retriever

Score: 88.77 out of 100

Golden Retrievers' reputation as a goofy and happy breed might need to be updated to include their good manners. Survey results showed that they were the second-least likely to try to escape, tied for the second-lowest percentage to have "not good" and "terrible" behavior, and the third-least likely breed to bark at others.

4. Cane Corso

Score: 89.07 out of 100

The Cane Corso emerged from the survey as another well-behaved canine. Most notably, they had the highest percentage of dogs with "excellent" and "pretty good" behavior and the highest percentage of dogs that always follow commands when off-leash.

3. Shih Tzu

Score: 91.08 out of 100

As quintessential companions, it may not be surprising that the Shih Tzu ranked so highly on the list of well-behaved dogs. Not only is it the breed found least likely to jump on people or ingest foreign objects, but the Shih Tzu also tied with the Yorkshire Terrier as the least likely to destroy things.

2. Rottweiler

Score: 92.49 out of 100

Rottweilers are another breed that exudes strength, but they also apparently have a strong suit for good behavior. They were found to be the dog least likely to whine and the second least likely to "rarely" or "never" follow commands when off-leash in public.

1. Labrador Retriever

Score: 100 out of 100

According to the Forbes Advisor survey, Labrador Retrievers are the best-behaved dogs, landing a perfect score. Responses show they were the variety most likely to have "excellent" or "pretty good" behavior, tied for the second least likely to ingest foreign objects, and the third least likely overall to whine. Labradors also had the second-highest percentage of pups whose health has never been threatened by their behavior.

Worst:

5. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Score: 20.89 out of 100

Despite being a popular choice among many families, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel was found to have some problematic behavior tendencies. It was the breed with the third-highest tendency to beg for food and whine. It was also the fourth-highest on the list of breeds who "rarely" and "never" follow commands when off leash.

4. French Bulldog

Score: 17.32 out of 100

Frenchies may have a cute mug that can win over practically anyone, but their behavior might leave a little something to be desired. The French Bulldog had the fourth-lowest percentage of dogs with "excellent" or "pretty good" behavior, and it was the sixth-highest breed that "rarely" and "never" try to escape.

3. Havanese

Score: 12.04 out of 100

Potential dog owners who are looking for a relatively quiet companion may want to take note: Havanese owners reported the highest percentage of dogs who bark at others. The Havanese also tied for the second-highest percentage of dogs that whine the most and destroy things.

2. Beagle

Score: 1.34 out of 100

With their signature howl and cute faces, Beagles have plenty to love about them. However, the survey also found they were the breed with the lowest reported tendency for "excellent" and "pretty good" behavior. They were also the second-highest ranked in terms of "rarely" and "never" following commands off-leash.

1. Siberian Husky

Score: 0 out of 100

The famous sled-pulling breed did not score a single point in the survey, landing it as the worst-behaved dog overall. Data showed that the highest percentage of Husky owners reported their dogs having "not good" and "terrible" behavior, the second-highest rate of jumping on people, the third-highest of destroying things, and the third-lowest of all breeds who were said to "rarely" or "never" try to escape.